Delhi: Water woes persist in Tughlakabad

Written by Sarah Khan and Rithupar Pathy

During a “padyatra” on June 2, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised piped water supply in pockets of the Tughlakabad constituency within a week.

A month later, residents of Sanjay Colony are still waiting for the CM to keep his word. While pipelines have been laid in several colonies in the area, supply is an issue.

“A group complained to the area MLA. He increased the number of water tankers but didn’t take any steps to solve the problem of pipelines in our block,” claimed Uday Mourya, a resident.

Tughlakabad MLA Sahi Ram said work is still in progress. “The pipeline to Block A burst… We are working on it and supply will commence soon,” he said.

DJB vice-chairperson Dinesh Mohaniya said, “The previous line didn’t have enough capacity… so we’re laying a new line. Work will be finished soon.”

(The writers are interns with The Indian Express)