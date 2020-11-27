Delhi: Water supply may be affected today

A spike in ammonia levels in the Yamuna could affect water supply in parts of the capital Friday. (Representational image)

A spike in ammonia levels in the Yamuna could affect water supply in parts of the capital Friday, including Central, South and New Delhi areas, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said Thursday.

A statement issued by the DJB said the level of ammonia was increasing at the Wazirabad pond, which is expected to affect production at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants. “Water may be available at low pressure Friday morning and evening and so on till the ammonia level in the river reduces to treatable levels,” the statement said.

DJB officials said ammonia level at the Wazirabad pond was 0.7 ppm at 9pm but was about 12ppm upstream of the river near North Delhi’s Palla, against the acceptable level of 0.5 ppm. The DJB has the capacity to treat 0.9 ppm of ammonia.

