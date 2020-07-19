Delhi: Water storage plan at Palla gets new push with creation of pond

DJB vice-chairman Raghav Chadha at the project site, Saturday. (Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) DJB vice-chairman Raghav Chadha at the project site, Saturday. (Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The Delhi government has prepared a 25 acre pond on the floodplains of the Yamuna at Palla, north of the capital near the Haryana border, for a pilot project to augment the city’s water supply by recharging groundwater.

The project, steered by the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC), was launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in August last year to store overflowing water from the river in shallow reservoirs on the floodplains. This would recharge groundwater, which can be extracted through borewells to meet the capital’s growing water demand. “We have made all preparations and are now waiting for the flood. It is expected we should receive one by July-end or the beginning of August,” said an I&FC official.

Authorities have also installed over 35 piezometers upto a distance of 2 kilometres from the river. This would help in finding the depth to which recharge happens, if the groundwater is moving towards the city or back to the river, and the distance it can cover.

If the pilot project is successful, it would be expanded to an area of 1,000 acres by creation of reservoirs between Palla and Wazirabad. Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha also visited the site of the project with officials on Saturday. He said, “We are discussing with many technical committees, researchers and scientists about the fact that this project has the potential to increase the groundwater levels…”

