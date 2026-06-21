‘Taps either dry or we get dirty flow’: Delhi localities marred by water shortage

A resident said the taps have been dry for six months and and when water does come, it is highly contaminated. (Representational image/file)

Rows of plastic drums and buckets lining the roadside in Zakhira’s Amar Park with residents waiting desperately for a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) tanker. With the DJB’s overall production remaining below peak demand due to reduced output at key water treatment plants this summer, this has been the routine for the residents of this Northwest Delhi locality. Few kilometres away in West Delhi’s Sultanpuri too has been plagued by water shortage concerns.

The shortage, according to locals, has been compounded by concerns over water quality, with complaints of dark, foul-smelling water occasionally flowing through the taps in the houses. “The pipeline supply has been stopped for nearly two years,” alleged Iqbal Chaudhary, 30, a resident of W Block.