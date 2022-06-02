scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Delhi: BJP to intensify protest against water shortage

BJP West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that the Delhi government has a Rs 75,000 crore budget but Delhiites are still crying for water.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: June 2, 2022 10:03:04 am
delhi water shortage, delhi news, bjp news, delhi water crisisIn the past week, several senior BJP leaders, including former Union minister Vijay Goel and party chief Adesh Gupta, have held protests over the water shortage issue. (Twitter/@siddharthanbjp)

The Delhi unit of the BJP is planning to intensify its campaign against the water shortage in Delhi and has hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for failing to address the issue.

BJP West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma held a protest at the Secretariat in ITO on Wednesday, saying that there was an acute water shortage all around the city, and said that more such protests will be held to highlight the problem.

In the past week, several senior BJP leaders, including former Union minister Vijay Goel and party chief Adesh Gupta, have held protests over the water shortage issue. On Friday, Goel will hold a water satyagraha and a sit-in at the Town Hall in Chandni Chowk to highlight the problem.

Verma hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that the Delhi government has a Rs 75,000 crore budget but Delhiites are still crying for water. “Not a single water treatment plant came up during the last eight years and no steps were taken by Kejriwal to take care of water logging, resulting in most areas getting submerged even with small showers or unseasonal rains,” he added. The police detained Verma, along with other leaders, including Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

On Wednesday, Goel took a padyatra to the Ballimaran area for the third day in view of the water shortage in Chandni Chowk. The padyatra started from Charkhewalan and went through Katra Balumal, Jogiwada, Jaipuria Building, Kucha Rehman, Lal Kuan, till Katra Badyan.

AAP did not comment on the issue.

