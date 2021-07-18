After days of shortage, Delhi’s water production now at an all-time high, says Raghav Chadha

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman Raghav Chadha said the national capital’s water production is at an all-time high, thanks to high water availability in the Yamuna river and engineering solutions. This comes days after the national capital was facing a shortage in water supply.

A few days ago, Chadha had said that all of Delhi’s water treatment plants are functioning at full capacity. Earlier, he had attributed Delhi’s water woes to the fact that Haryana was releasing less river water than usual because of which production of more than 100 million gallons per day (MGD) of water had been affected.

“I’m pleased to inform that today Delhi’s water production by @DelhiJalBoard is at an all-time high of 955 MGD against the usual 910 MGD. Due to sufficient availability of raw water in River Yamuna as well as engineering solutions, we have managed to push our optimum levels,” Chadha tweeted on Sunday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while sharing his tweet, said, “Govt is doing its best to provide water to all. Our engineers are working 24×7 against all odds.”