Delhi water politics begins, BJP sits on dharna at Jal Board office

Demanding an end to “water shortage” in the capital, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel held a dharna inside the Delhi Jal Board’s head office in Jhandewalan Tuesday. A delegation led by Goel surrounded DJB CEO Nikhil Kumar’s office around 5 pm. They were later joined by a number of party supporters and locals, who entered the building and began raising slogans, demanding an end to water problems.

Goel tweeted at 11.19 pm, “Jal Board CEO is still at the office under our gherao. This gherao over dirty water and water shortage issue shall continue unless a satisfactory reply is received from the CEO.”

Delhi BJP vice-president Jai Prakash claimed a number of colonies in the capital have not been receiving water regularly: “Water either doesn’t come at all, or is murky. People are being forced to call private tankers for daily needs.”

A security gate leading up to the CEO’s office inside the building had been shuttered by security guards after protesters entered the building.

Police were called in to control the situation, as protesters began shaking the shutters, supposedly to try and enter the CEO’s office upstairs.

DJB CEO Kumar said, “I have heard issues of residents… Officers have been given strict instructions to resolve grievances in various areas. Rigorous monitoring will be done and strict action will be taken against officers on the field.”

Raj Kumar (40), a resident of Ram Nagar, said, “We have not had water supplied to our homes for over three months. There was a borewell but that has also been banned now. We are spending money to buy drinking water and bathing in government toilets near our house.”

Vikram Singh, a resident of Chetan Basti in Anand Parbat, said they have been facing a water crisis for a week. Yogesh Gulati (18), a resident of Sadar Bazar, said his locality gets water for only three days in a week, and that too is brown in colour.