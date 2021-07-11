‘Delhi water crisis due to Haryana cutting supply’: Raghav Chadha

DJB vice-chairman Raghav Chadha claimed the Haryana government has reduced water supply to Delhi, causing a crisis. He claimed Haryana is releasing 120 million gallons per day (MGD), lesser than usual. Due to this, production of more than 100 MGD of water has been affected. He said supply of Yamuna water at three water treatment plants has, in turn, dipped.

In total, the three WTPs that receive water from Haryana used to produce 245 MGD of water but are now producing 154 MGD. Chadha said, “Firstly, in the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant, wherein 90 MGD water was being treated every day, the number has now reduced to 55 MGD. The second WTP is located in Wazirabad where 135 MGDs of water was being treated daily. This number has reduced to 80 MGD. Lastly, the third water treatment plant witnessing heavy water reduction is the Okhla one; here, daily production used to be 20 MGD but today it stands at 15 MGD.”

Chadha said this might lead to water scarcity in areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council as well as VIP areas such as the PM’s residence, Supreme Court, High Court and ministries. Parts of Central, West, and South Delhi will be affected too, he said.

Addressing Haryana CM Khattar, he said, “On legal and humanitarian grounds, we request you with folded hands not to stop Delhi’s water. You may need water for irrigation, but here we need water to drink.”