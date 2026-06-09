Yamuna level low, water woes in Delhi to continue despite increase in supply from Haryana

According to senior DJB officials, Delhi’s water treatment plants are currently producing around 945 million gallons per day (MGD), up from about 890 MGD after Haryana released additional water through the Munak canal system. However, the production remains well below the city's summer requirement of over 1,200 MGD.(File Photo)

The water crisis in Delhi is likely to persist in despite a recent push in the amount of raw water received from Haryana, with Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials saying that production is still below normal due to low levels in the Yamuna.

According to senior DJB officials, Delhi’s water treatment plants are currently producing around 945 million gallons per day (MGD), up from about 890 MGD after Haryana released additional water through the Munak canal system. However, the production remains well below the city’s summer requirement of over 1,200 MGD.

The worst hit are broadly parts of North, Central and New Delhi, including Civil Lines, Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Model Town and adjoining areas.