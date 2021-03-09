Delhi water crisis: DJB moves SC against Haryana govt

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
March 9, 2021 2:58:08 am
The Delhi government said it had approached the Supreme Court against the Haryana government over the issue of high ammonia levels in the water supplied through the Yamuna and its channels. In a statement, the government said it had also raised the issue of insufficient water being released to the capital.
“Despite notifying officers concerned… no concrete action has been taken yet,” said Delhi Jal Board vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha.
