Delhi: Deadline passes, waste segregation remains on paper in several areas

Despite the November 1 deadline set by the North and East MCDs after which only segregated waste would be collected from homes, the move to reduce the burden on landfills remains on paper in several areas. While residents have complained of improper implementation, officials in the two MCDs said issues are being ironed out.

Welfare associations and residents of localities such as Chandni Chowk, Wazirpur, Model Town, Rana Pratap Bagh, Gandhi Nagar, Krishna Nagar, New Ashok Nagar said they haven’t been segregating waste.

Sanjay Gupta, vice-president of the Model Town RWA said, “Model Town is a big area, but only two- three garbage vans come by to collect waste. By the time people come down, the vehicles are gone. We had asked for specific arrangements to collect waste from each house.”

Bhanu Kapoor, a resident of Chandni Chowk, said it is not possible to collect segregated waste from houses in small lanes till there is a big campaign: “Ragpickers also need to be trained and incentivised to collect segregated wastes.”

In East Delhi too, the initiative is largely confined to spreading awareness with meetings being held with RWAs. B S Vohra, president of the Federation of East Delhi RWAs, said, “Waste picking vehicles come every day but there is no segregation.”



According to standing committee chairperson of the North MCD Jogi Ram Jain, waste segregation is being implemented properly in areas like Kamala Nagar and Shakti Nagar. “In slums, there could be issues as vehicles are parked in one place. The initiative will be properly implemented in all areas soon,” he said.

East MCD Commissioner Vikas Anand said it’s an ongoing process: “Several new initiatives are being been taken up to promote waste segregation — there are plans to set up waste processing plants for bulk waste generators for which there could be a subsidy. In coming months, the civic body will be more strict and impose fine on violators. NGOs are being roped in to work with bulk waste generators.”

The solid waste management by-laws, notified by L-G Anil Baijal in 2018 places onus of waste segregation — into wet waste (biodegradable), dry waste (non-biodegradable), and domestic hazardous waste — directly on those who generate it.