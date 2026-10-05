Delhi waste dumped in Gurugram: 10 arrested, interstate syndicate under scanner

A waste trail from Delhi to Gurugram has led to 10 arrests and the seizure of seven vehicles, with police alleging that an interstate network was bringing in municipal and plastic waste to dump, segregate and sell in the state.

“As of now, we have found that the dumping work was operating like a syndicate, where they would also segregate useful items they’d find and sell those,” a senior police officer said.

Senior officers said the enforcement drive on Sunday evening was launched following a Friday review meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who directed authorities to ensure the city is not turned into a dumping ground and ordered strict action against vehicles bringing in garbage from outside.

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Following the directives, police initiated suo motu action rather than waiting for formal complaints, officials said.

Four FIRs have been registered across three border-adjacent police stations: two at Bajghera, and one each at Udyog Vihar and Rajendra Park. “This is the first of its kind police operation; earlier we would only get complaints of it happening on a small scale,” said an officer.

Inside the op

Gurugram Police spokesperson, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandeep Kumar, said the drive was carried out under the directions of the Commissioner of Police and the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

“Police teams conducted checking and naka-bandi at several locations. Vehicles bringing garbage and plastic waste from Delhi were intercepted, leading to the arrest of 10 accused and the recovery of seven vehicles, including canters and tractor-trolleys,” Kumar said.

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Questioning revealed that the waste was being transported into Gurugram through a coordinated network linked to Delhi, ASI Kumar. Once brought across the border, the plastic waste was separated from the general refuse and segregated before being dispatched to buyers elsewhere, he added.

ASI Kumar said that investigators are scrutinising ownership records of the seized fleet. “Police teams are gathering information regarding the arrested accused and vehicle owners. If the involvement or role of any vehicle owner is established during the probe, strict legal action will be taken against them as per law. Strict action for environmental protection will continue,” he said.

A senior police officer said notices have been sent to truck owners to join the investigation. “We will check if the vehicles belong or are under any government or private body from Delhi,” he said.

So far, no prima facie link with any Delhi civic body has been found, officers said.

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Police said further investigation is underway to track the waste supply chain back to its collection points in the national capital and identify all intermediaries involved in the transport and recycling network.

Gurugram’s waste problem

The operation assumes importance given the scale of the city’s garbage problem.

Millennium City generates roughly 1,200 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily, as per civic body data, while struggling to fully clear millions of tonnes of legacy trash at the oversaturated Bandhwari landfill.

The landfill site is under persistent National Green Tribunal (NGT) scrutiny over alleged groundwater contamination, toxic leachate, and frequent fires.

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Garbage is currently not segregated at the time of collection from most residents. The city’s garbage collection and processing has been addressed only through stopgap arrangements and short-term tenders for over two years, when the work order of the previous contractor was scrapped due to poor performance.