scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

Warmest February day in around 17 years

The city has seen a steady rise in temperatures over the past few days with the maximum temperature settling at around 31.5 degrees on Sunday.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain above 30 degrees Celsius for the rest of the week. (Express file photo)
Listen to this article
Warmest February day in around 17 years
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

On Monday, Delhi saw the warmest February day in about 17 years.

The maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius recorded on Monday is the highest for the month of February since 2006. In 2006, a higher figure of 34.1 degrees was recorded on February 26, which is the all-time record for highest maximum temperature for the month, data from the India Meteorological department (IMD) shows.

Also read |‘Huge delay in conclusion of trial’: Shahrukh Pathan accused in 2020 Delhi riots tells HC

The maximum temperature recorded on Monday was nine degrees above the normal for this time of the year. It is also around 10 degrees higher than the maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees recorded a week ago on February 13.

The city has seen a steady rise in temperatures over the past few days with the maximum temperature settling at around 31.5 degrees on Sunday. The minimum temperature early on Monday was also two degrees above normal, settling at 13.1 degrees Celsius.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
Takeaways from Aero India
Takeaways from Aero India

The maximum temperature is likely to remain above 30 degrees Celsius for the rest of the week. The IMD forecast indicates that the maximum temperature is likely to remain at around 33 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday before dropping marginally to around 31 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

The higher-than-normal maximum temperatures for February comes close on the heels of what was Delhi’s coldest January in about a decade. The average minimum temperature in January this year was the lowest for the month since 2013.

More from Delhi

Last year, the highest maximum temperature recorded in February was 28.4 degrees, while it was 33.2 degrees in February 2021 and 27.8 degrees in February 2020.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 19:13 IST
Next Story

Woman sacked for calling in sick on Mondays to get compensation from former boss

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close