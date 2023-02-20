Warmest February day in around 17 years

On Monday, Delhi saw the warmest February day in about 17 years.

The maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius recorded on Monday is the highest for the month of February since 2006. In 2006, a higher figure of 34.1 degrees was recorded on February 26, which is the all-time record for highest maximum temperature for the month, data from the India Meteorological department (IMD) shows.

The maximum temperature recorded on Monday was nine degrees above the normal for this time of the year. It is also around 10 degrees higher than the maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees recorded a week ago on February 13.

The city has seen a steady rise in temperatures over the past few days with the maximum temperature settling at around 31.5 degrees on Sunday. The minimum temperature early on Monday was also two degrees above normal, settling at 13.1 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain above 30 degrees Celsius for the rest of the week. The IMD forecast indicates that the maximum temperature is likely to remain at around 33 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday before dropping marginally to around 31 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

The higher-than-normal maximum temperatures for February comes close on the heels of what was Delhi’s coldest January in about a decade. The average minimum temperature in January this year was the lowest for the month since 2013.

Last year, the highest maximum temperature recorded in February was 28.4 degrees, while it was 33.2 degrees in February 2021 and 27.8 degrees in February 2020.