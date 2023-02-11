Delhi to get warmer, maximum temperature may hit 30 degrees Celsius in a week

With winter beginning to make an exit, the maximum temperature in Delhi is set to hit 30 degrees Celsius in about a week, forecasts the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Thursday and Friday, the national capital already saw warmer than usual days for this time of the year with the maximum temperature settling at a little above 29 degrees Celsius. On Friday, the maximum temperature was 29.7 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above the normal for this time of the year.

The minimum temperature was also above normal on Friday and Saturday. The minimum temperature recorded early on Saturday was 14 degrees, four notches above the normal.

The highest maximum temperature so far this month was 29.7 degree Celsius, higher than the 28.4 degrees recorded in February last year, 27.8 degrees recorded in February 2020 and 28.1 degrees in February 2019. In 2021, February saw a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature is likely to remain at around 29 degrees with clear skies and strong winds during the day. An IMD forecast issued early on Saturday said that strong surface winds of 20 to 30 kmph are expected over the plains of northwest India from February 11 to 13. A western disturbance has been affecting the western Himalayan region and likely to bring snowfall or rainfall on Saturday as well. Another feeble western disturbance is set to affect the western Himalayan region from February 14.

Clear skies are set to persist over the next week and the maximum temperature is likely to hit 30 degrees by February 17, going by the IMD forecast.

No rainfall is expected in Delhi over the next six days. With a normal amount of around 8.3 mm of rainfall for the month till February 11, the city has recorded a 100% deficit so far.