scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Advertisement

Delhi to get warmer, maximum temperature may hit 30 degrees Celsius in a week

The maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to remain at around 29 degrees with clear skies and strong winds during the day

Delhi warm temperaturesOn Saturday, the maximum temperature is likely to remain at around 29 degrees with clear skies and strong winds during the day. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
Listen to this article
Delhi to get warmer, maximum temperature may hit 30 degrees Celsius in a week
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

With winter beginning to make an exit, the maximum temperature in Delhi is set to hit 30 degrees Celsius in about a week, forecasts the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Thursday and Friday, the national capital already saw warmer than usual days for this time of the year with the maximum temperature settling at a little above 29 degrees Celsius. On Friday, the maximum temperature was 29.7 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above the normal for this time of the year.

The minimum temperature was also above normal on Friday and Saturday. The minimum temperature recorded early on Saturday was 14 degrees, four notches above the normal.

The highest maximum temperature so far this month was 29.7 degree Celsius, higher than the 28.4 degrees recorded in February last year, 27.8 degrees recorded in February 2020 and 28.1 degrees in February 2019. In 2021, February saw a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ leaves some gamers conflicted over Rowling’s trans views
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ leaves some gamers conflicted over Rowling’s trans views
First time, India-US exercise includes response to nuke & bio terror ...
First time, India-US exercise includes response to nuke & bio terror ...
Delhi Confidential: Anurag Thakur receives praise from an unexpected quarter
Delhi Confidential: Anurag Thakur receives praise from an unexpected quarter
This government employment exchange is a firm believer in doing a good job
This government employment exchange is a firm believer in doing a good job

On Saturday, the maximum temperature is likely to remain at around 29 degrees with clear skies and strong winds during the day. An IMD forecast issued early on Saturday said that strong surface winds of 20 to 30 kmph are expected over the plains of northwest India from February 11 to 13. A western disturbance has been affecting the western Himalayan region and likely to bring snowfall or rainfall on Saturday as well. Another feeble western disturbance is set to affect the western Himalayan region from February 14.

Clear skies are set to persist over the next week and the maximum temperature is likely to hit 30 degrees by February 17, going by the IMD forecast.

More from Delhi

No rainfall is expected in Delhi over the next six days. With a normal amount of around 8.3 mm of rainfall for the month till February 11, the city has recorded a 100% deficit so far.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 10:41 IST
Next Story

Ludhiana: Sherpur Chowk ROB likely to be opened for traffic by Feb-end, informs NHAI chairman

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close