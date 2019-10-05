Delhi: ‘War veteran robbed by 2 women inside ATM in Hauz Khas’

A 76-year-old war veteran and president of the Disabled War Veterans (India) was allegedly robbed by two women inside an ATM kiosk in South Delhi’s Hauz Khas Thursday.

According to police, retired Captain N K Mahajan was at the Syndicate Bank ATM when two women approached him and took Rs 40,000 from his pocket while he was trying to withdraw more cash.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the man being followed by two women. The man tells them to wait outside but they enter the booth. The man then swipes his card and tries to withdraw money even as the women stand behind him and try to look at the machine. One of them can be seen saying something before she goes and stands near the man. While the man is telling the first woman about whether the ATM is working, the other woman quickly takes out the money from his pocket.

Police said the women fled and Capt. Mahajan left the ATM. When he realised his money was missing, he filed a complaint. Police said there was no security guard outside the ATM.

Capt. Mahajan told The Indian Express, “I left my office at 1.30 pm to withdraw Rs 50,000 from Syndicate Bank in Hauz Khas. I took Rs 40,000 from the bank and went to the ATM to get the rest. Two women followed me inside. I asked them to wait outside but they didn’t listen and stood behind me. I felt helpless and continued with the transaction… but the machine showed some error. The women asked if there was an issue with the machine and left. When I went back to the bank to tell officials about the error in the machine, I noticed my money was missing. I immediately informed police.”

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “We received a complaint about the theft and a case was registered. We have identified the women; they have been involved in similar cases in the past. They will be nabbed soon.”

Capt. Mahajan fought in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, where he sustained bullet injuries on his face and lower jaw. He founded the DWV in 1978 to help other disabled war veterans with pension and resettlement. He lives with his wife in Uday Park in South Extension.