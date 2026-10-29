Delhi Government set to notify Waqf Tribunal after over 4 years

The Rekha Gupta government told the Delhi High Court on Thursday that it is likely to constitute and officially notify the Delhi Waqf Tribunal, which has been non-functional since 2022, within four weeks.

This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on October 8, approved Delhi government’s proposal to appoint Yaser Jilani as a member of the tribunal who has knowledge of Muslim law and jurisprudence.

Jilani, a spokesperson for BJP Delhi, told The Indian Express that he has held the position in the party for “10 years now”.

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As per the Waqf Act, 1995, all matters involving Waqf or its properties, including disputes over tenancy of such properties, are to be adjudicated only by Waqf tribunals notified by the state government. The law bars civil courts from dealing with disputes concerning Waqf or its properties. In the absence of a functional tribunal, such disputes make its way to the High Court.