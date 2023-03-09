Delhi Waqf Board challenges Centre’s decision to ‘absolve’ it with respect to 123 properties

The Delhi Waqf Board moved the Delhi High Court in a fresh plea challenging the operation of a letter issued by the Land and Development Office, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, which “absolves” the Board from all matters pertaining to 123 properties in the national capital.

Appearing for the Waqf Board, senior advocate Rahul Mehra argued before a single judge bench of Justice Manoj Kuamr Ohri that the board has consistently been in possession of the properties since the past 100 years. “I have filed a substantive writ. I’m just saying kindly do not disturb that”. Previously, the board had moved an application in a previous petition challenging the Centre’s decision to which the HC had on February 22 asked the board to move a substantive plea.

The letter, dated February 8, of the L&DO reads that the board was the main stakeholder party to whom the opportunity was given by the committee, however, it did not appear or file any representation with respect to the 123 properties. The letter states that another opportunity was also granted to the board after it moved an application on December 2, 2021. However, again no objections or submissions were made by it to the committee.

“It is evident from the above facts that Delhi Waqf Board does not have any stake in the listed properties, neither have they shown any interest in the properties nor filed any objections/ claims. It is therefore, decided to absolve Delhi Waqf Board from all matters pertaining to 123 Waqf Properties. Physical inspection of all 123 properties be carried out,” the letter reads.

Mehra said that the Centre in 1984 had ordered the transfer of 123 Waqf properties to the Delhi Waqf Board and the same had been sanctioned by the President of India at the time. “These 123 waqf properties are Mosque, Muslim Graveyards and Dargahs, which are waqf by virtue of their very nature and usage. It is a matter of fact that the actual physical possession of these 123 Waqf Properties was never taken over by the Acquiring Agency/British Government and the original religious use of these 123 properties is not discontinued even for once,” the plea states.

Mehra argued that the Waqf Act 1995 places power of general superintendence, management and control with the waqf board. He further opposed the Centre’s conclusion that the Waqf Board has not shown any interest in the properties. Mehra sought a status quo on the subject properties, to which Justice Ohri remarked that such an order cannot be passed without hearing the other side, at this stage. Centre submitted that as of now, they have to carry out a physical inspection of the properties if at all they do. “I have to hear them also. Nothing is going to happen,” the court said.

The plea states that it is Delhi Waqf Board who has been appointing the managing committee for day-to-day management of those properties. The board has said that the Waqf Act is a complete code unto itself governing all the Waqf properties and has an overriding effect.

The government in 2016 had constituted a one-member committee to examine the issue which submitted its report in 2017. In August 2018, the government appointed a two-member Committee for the same purpose and in November 2021, the Delhi Development Authority issued a public notice inviting representations from the public with regard to the properties.