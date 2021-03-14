Delhi: Wanted for murder, accused held in shootout

Police said Gehlot, with his father Pawan, had killed a man named Vikas Mehta in October last year.

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a 21-year-old man following a shootout at the Bakkarwala area on Saturday. The accused, Kamal Gehlot, is wanted in a murder case from last year. He sustained a bullet injury in the leg and has been admitted to a hospital.

Police said Gehlot, with his father Pawan, had killed a man named Vikas Mehta in October last year. A video of the incident went viral as the accused was seen firing multiple bullets at Mehta and taking photos of his body before fleeing the spot.

Police said Gehlot had shot Mehta in the head thrice before fleeing the spot. He is also involved in two other cases of violence and Arms Act. Both the accused and deceased have criminal backgrounds and were property dealers, said police.

On Friday night, the Special Cell received a tip about Gehlot’s whereabouts.

Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, DCP (Special Cell) said, “We sent our team to Mundka and Bakkarwala area as per the information. When Gehlot’s white car was spotted, police asked him to stop and barricaded the area. His car got trapped and he stepped out of his car, firing at police personnel. Nobody was injured. Our team retaliated with firing. He was then caught and taken to a hospital.”

The accused is also a member of the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang. His father has already been arrested in connection with Mehta’s murder. The accused targeted the victim after they suspected him of killing their family member, police said.