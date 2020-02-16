Delhi: Wanted criminal nabbed at IGI Airport

Basodi, who hails from Sonepat, is wanted by police in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi, and is believed to be linked to the “inter-state criminal gang” led by Lawrence Bishnoi.(Representational Image) Basodi, who hails from Sonepat, is wanted by police in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi, and is believed to be linked to the “inter-state criminal gang” led by Lawrence Bishnoi.(Representational Image)

A 35-year-old ‘most-wanted’ criminal, Raju Basodi, was arrested by the Special Task Force of Haryana Police from Indira Gandhi International Airport Saturday morning, after immigration officials were alerted to a lookout circular issued for him.

Basodi, who hails from Sonepat, is wanted by police in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi, and is believed to be linked to the “inter-state criminal gang” led by Lawrence Bishnoi. Police said the accused was hiding in Thailand, from where he was running his criminal activities. “We were alerted to his presence by immigration officials around 1.30 am last night, and formally arrested him around 7 am from the airport,” said Sateesh Balan, Deputy Inspector General, STF.

Basodi has a total of 29 cases registered against him, including 13 cases of murder, three of attempt to murder, and around a dozen accusing him of robbery and dacoity. Police said he ran an extortion gang that targeted people in Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and Delhi. Haryana Police had declared a combined reward of Rs 2.5 lakh for information for his arrest. While Sonepat Police and Jhajjar Police had declared rewards of Rs 1 lakh each, Rohtak Police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000.

“His gang would use social media platforms to intimidate their victims, and recently carried out the murder of their rivals at Malot in Punjab and Manimajra in Chandigarh in broad daylight,” said Balan, adding that Basodi has been taken into police remand for further questioning.

