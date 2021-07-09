Delhi: Wanted criminal held from Shahbad Dairy area after exchange of fire

Police said the accused is allegedly involved in several cases of murder, snatching and robbery in Delhi. (Representational Photo)

A 35-year-old man, allegedly involved in multiple cases of snatching and robbery, was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with the Delhi Police’s special cell in the Shahbad Dairy area late on Thursday.

Five rounds were fired, including two by the police in self-defence, during the encounter. The accused has been identified as Mhd Javed, aka Pager. He sustained injuries on his right leg and was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Police said Javed, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was allegedly involved in several cases of murder, snatching and robbery in Delhi. “He is suspected to have jumped parole. The northern range of the special cell received information on Thursday night that Javed would come to Rohini Sector 29 to meet his associate. When the team spotted the accused arriving on a motorcycle, he was asked to surrender but he tried to escape. When he fell down after his bike was blocked off, he took out a pistol and started shooting. In self-defence, the team fired back, injuring Javed’s right leg,” a senior police officer said.

Local police were informed and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment. The police have recovered a semi-automatic pistol with two live cartridges, five empty cartridges and a motorcycle from him.