Delhi: Wall on drain at ITO led to waterlogging, says PWD

A day after a drain, which runs between the under-construction WHO headquarters at ITO and the Anna Nagar slum, overflowed and washed away 10 houses, officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) said a wall built on the drain was the root cause of the waterlogging.

While the drain at ITO is under the jurisdiction of the South MCD, officials said the wall was not built by them. “It’s part of a Delhi Jal Board sewage treatment plant to supply water to the Pragati power project. When there was less water, DJB had built the wall to store water, treat it and use the water for the project. This was done without the SDMC’s permission; we are now breaking it,” said a senior MCD official.

However, the DJB claimed it had sent a letter to the South MCD regarding construction of the wall on November 26 last year. A DJB spokesperson said, “We had sent a notice on construction to the MCD, after we received an order from the National Green Tribunal.”

The NGT order had pointed to sewage overflow “from the gates of the Dr Sen Nursing Home nallah (near IP Metro station) installed by the agency operating the STP. DJB has proposed a weir on the drain to trap it by December 19”. The letter stated that construction of the weir was to be completed by January 2020.

Drains need to be allowed to carry water uninterrupted. The practice of blocking drains to either divert water or store it for treatment usually works well throughout the year, but results in a massive problem on days heavy rainfall is seen. A majority of stormwater drains in the city were carved out and determined by the flow of the water during the monsoon.

According to experts, the best way to avoid flooding during monsoon is to ensure the drains are allowed to flow unimpeded and take the water to the Yamuna.

Meanwhile, residents of the slum recalled a change in water flow on Sunday. “The water flowed backwards. When that happened, water rushed into the pit at a very high speed, bringing down settlements and trees. We are scared our house will go next, it’s built on the edge of the drain,” said Sikandar Saini (19).

The pit he was referring to was the basement under construction at the WHO site. A PWD official said, “A basement that is 3-4 floors underground is being constructed. So when the water hit the SDMC wall ahead, it created pressure and flowed back to the WHO basement.”

The fact that the area is a low-lying region only adds to complications. Officials said there is no option but to pump out the water — eight pumps were deployed by the PWD, while the SDMC has deployed super suckers. Officials estimate that the WHO basement is around 40-feet deep.

