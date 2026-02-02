Delhi wakes up to cleaner air after overnight drizzle. Here’s the week’s forecast

Senior meteorologists attributed the fog formation to stable atmospheric conditions created after the overnight rain spill. (Photo/ANI)

Light rain in several parts of NCR and calm winds overnight triggered dense fog across Delhi on Monday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to first issue a red alert in the wee hours. This was later scaled down, and a yellow alert now remains in place for the forenoon hours.

As a result of the dense fog stretching late into the morning, the visibility dipped to as low as 100 m for several hours at Safdarjung and Palam.

The weather conditions, however, helped improve Delhi’s air quality as it turned to ‘Moderate’ (181 AQI) by Monday morning, after the daily average AQI was reported at 265 in the ‘Poor’ range on Sunday.