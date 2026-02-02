Delhi wakes up to cleaner air after overnight drizzle. Here’s the week’s forecast

Earlier in the day, dense fog shrouded several regions of NCR; IMD issues yellow alert

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 2, 2026 12:37 PM IST
Senior meteorologists attributed the fog formation to stable atmospheric conditions created after the overnight rain spill.Senior meteorologists attributed the fog formation to stable atmospheric conditions created after the overnight rain spill. (Photo/ANI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Light rain in several parts of NCR and calm winds overnight triggered dense fog across Delhi on Monday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to first issue a red alert in the wee hours. This was later scaled down, and a yellow alert now remains in place for the forenoon hours.

As a result of the dense fog stretching late into the morning, the visibility dipped to as low as 100 m for several hours at Safdarjung and Palam.

The weather conditions, however, helped improve Delhi’s air quality as it turned to ‘Moderate’ (181 AQI) by Monday morning, after the daily average AQI was reported at 265 in the ‘Poor’ range on Sunday.

February, meanwhile, is expected to remain warmer and relatively dry.

What led to the dense fog?

Senior meteorologists attributed the fog formation to stable atmospheric conditions created after the overnight rain spill. High moisture levels coupled with very weak winds allowed cool air to be trapped near the ground, resulting in condensation to fog.

“After the overnight rain, there were only very light winds which didn’t allow the moisture to disperse. This is why, earlier when rainfall was heavier on January 23 and 27, no such fog was seen because stronger winds had prevented it,” said R K Jenamani, senior scientist and head of weather forecast services in IMD.

On Sunday, moisture-laden easterly winds of up to 15 kmph were recorded, which increased humidity across the region.

Story continues below this ad

According to the IMD Meteorological Centre, Lucknow, the overnight rain was observed in parts of NCR, including Gautam Buddha Nagar (1 mm), Meerut (5 mm), Muzaffarnagar (6 mm) and Agra (2.2 mm). There was no rainfall recorded in Delhi.

Also Read | After cold and wet January, warmer, drier February predicted in Delhi

Impact of ‘feeble western disturbances’: No rain, increase in temperature

The IMD has said that a fresh feeble western disturbance is likely to affect the higher reaches of the Himalayan region from Monday night. Another western disturbance is expected to impact northwest India from the night of February 5.

Dr Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra, Director General (IMD), had earlier on Saturday said that Northwest India, including Delhi, would see higher day and night temperatures because of “weaker western disturbances”. He said the cloud cover will lead to increase in night temperatures, but a lack of rain would result in warmer days.

What has the IMD forecast for the week?

Story continues below this ad

The IMD said there is no alert for the remaining days of the week, during which shallow to moderate fog is expected along with partly cloudy skies.

The temperatures are forecast to rise by the weekend and would remain in the range 9-11 degrees Celsius to 22-24 degrees Celsius.

Cold, dry northwesterly winds below 10 kmph, which is not for dispersal of pollutants will also lead to an increase in pollutant profile.

The air quality is forecast to be in the ‘Poor’ range, wherein the AQI is between 201-300, according to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Assam The Congress, meanwhile, remains a divided house and is viewed as reacting more to Sarma’s narrative instead of projecting a formidable alternative.
Assam poll battle takes shape: Polarisation, populism, and a fractured Opposition
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Live Blog
Advertisement