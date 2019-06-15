Delhi: Waiting inside car at traffic signal, 2 men shot dead over old enmity

Two men were shot dead in North East Delhi’s Nand Nagri Friday, with police saying one of the accused, Ashu (25), has been arrested. Efforts are on to nab the others. A case has been registered under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and the Arms Act.

Police said Khurvesh Singh (43) and Kanchi (28) had stopped their vehicle at a traffic signal when they were killed. Police have found CCTV footage which shows armed assailants getting out of a car.

“Ashu told police that Singh had allegedly beaten up a man, identified as Lokesh Jaat, around a year ago. Singh had slapped Jaat and insulted him in front of his neighbours. Since then, Jaat was looking for an opportunity to take revenge. He hatched a plan after Singh came out on bail on May 27,” a senior police officer said.

Police were informed about the incident at 12.12 pm. The victims were rushed to DDU Hospital, where they were declared dead. “Prime facie, the incident took place due to personal enmity arising out of a fight from a year ago,” said DCP (North East) Atul Kumar Thakur.

Police said Singh had a criminal record, while Kanchi was his driver. Singh’s younger brother Mahendra denied police claims: “He was not a criminal and didn’t possess a gun. He worked at a store that fixes TV cables. He has a wife and two children. Kanchi worked for Singh.”