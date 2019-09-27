Delhi: Waiting for cab, man stabbed to death outside home during robbery

Waiting for a cab in the early hours of Thursday, a 27-year-old man was stabbed to death by three men for resisting a robbery. They were arrested five hours later, said police.

The incident took place 100 metres from the victim’s house in South West Delhi’s Sagarpur, in front of a jewellery shop and a temple. After stabbing the victim, the accused allegedly robbed his phone and wallet before fleeing. Police said a case under IPC section 302 (murder) has been registered at Sagarpur police station.

In a video of the incident, the victim, Monu Tyagi, is seen surrounded by three men who push him and try to take his backpack. The victim tries to resist and pushes the men. He tries to run but the accused men catch him — one of them holds him and the other two beat him up. Later, one of them pulls out a knife and stabs Tyagi multiple times in the abdomen. He falls to the ground and the accused take his wallet and phone from his pant pocket. They leave his backpack and flee.

Police said Tyagi was waiting for a cab to go to his hometown in Muzaffarnagar, when the incident took place around 4.30 am.

“We received a call around 4.40 am saying that a man was found on the road with stab injuries. Officers rushed to the spot and took the victim to DDU Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Devender Arya.

Tyagi lived with his cousin, Namit, in Sagarpur.

“He had left early in the morning… he was going to meet his mother and elder brother in Uttar Pradesh. We were sleeping when a neighbour came and told us that Monu was lying unconscious in the middle of the road. We rushed out and saw Monu on the ground, bleeding from his abdomen. One of the neighbours told us that they saw the accused fleeing,” said Namit.

The family alleged that Tyagi’s wallet and phone were missing when they found him. “He had Rs 10,000 in his wallet, which he was carrying to give to his mother,” said Namit.

Aakash Soni, who owns the jewellery shop outside which the stabbing took place, told The Indian Express: “My family and I were sleeping inside our house, which is next to the shop. Around 4.40 am, we heard a man screaming. I went to the balcony and saw Monu on the ground in front of the shop and a man running away with his wallet. I rushed outside and informed the police.”

Police said Tyagi had shifted to Delhi two months ago and worked at a sound-recording company owned by his brother.