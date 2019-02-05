Voices from the margins heard at first Dalit Literature festival

In a college seminar room on Monday morning, members of the Rashtriya Ambedkar Mission Prachar Mandal, sporting turbans of bright Ambedkarite blue, sang praises of Bhimrao ‘Babasaheb’ Ambedkar and his fight for the dignity of the Dalit community. The group from Jewar followed this with a song about an unborn girl in her mother’s womb pleading with her father, asking that she not be killed.

This range encompassed the spirit of the First Dalit Literature festival held at Kirori Mal College, which was organised with a vision to unite various marginalised groups — including nomadic tribes, STs, OBCs, women and the transgender community — under the term ‘Dalit’.

In panel discussions on topics like ‘Challenges in the Dalit literature movement’; ‘Identity question in Dalit literature’; ‘Dalit literature in Indian languages’, the primary thrust was on assertion through the act of writing.

“We are the moolniwasi (original inhabitants) of this land… together, we are the majority, but we are a divided people — divided into castes and sub-castes… Without unity, we cannot take forward our movement to defeat the brahmanical order which is ruling over us… Through literature, we are creating awareness and bringing together people,” said Punjabi writer Balbir Madhopuri in a panel.

In the ‘Women’s movement in Dalit literature,’ panel, Hindi writer Anita Bharti said, “Women do not have enough space in Dalit literature… Babasaheb had said that one can judge a society by the state of women in it. Hence, the movement needs to empower women to write and there needs to be an increase in their voices within it.”