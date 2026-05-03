Family of 5, including an infant, among 9 killed in Vivek Vihar building fire in Delhi

With the help of 14 fire tenders, the blaze was brought under control at 8 am, but the cooling operation continued. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha)

A fire at a reseidential complex in Delhi’s Vivek Vihar on Sunday claimed nine lives. Among them was a family of five, including an infant.

Initial investigation into the incident suggested an explosion in an air conditioner (AC) unit triggered the deadly blaze. However, further probe is on.

Among the deceased was a family of five — Arvind Jain, 60; Anita Jain, 58; ⁠Nishant Jain, 35; Anchal Jain, 33; Akash Jain, 1 — who lived on the second floor (back side of the building).

Another deceased was Shikha Jain, 45, living on the first floor.

Another family of three — Nitin Jain, 50; Shailey Jain, 48; and their son Samyank Jain, 25 — was also killed in the fire on the third floor.