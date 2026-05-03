Family of 5, including an infant, among 9 killed in Vivek Vihar building fire in Delhi

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A fire at a reseidential complex in Delhi’s Vivek Vihar on Sunday claimed nine lives. Among them was a family of five, including an infant.
Initial investigation into the incident suggested an explosion in an air conditioner (AC) unit triggered the deadly blaze. However, further probe is on.
Among the deceased was a family of five — Arvind Jain, 60; Anita Jain, 58; Nishant Jain, 35; Anchal Jain, 33; Akash Jain, 1 — who lived on the second floor (back side of the building).
Another deceased was Shikha Jain, 45, living on the first floor.
Another family of three — Nitin Jain, 50; Shailey Jain, 48; and their son Samyank Jain, 25 — was also killed in the fire on the third floor.
The Vivek Vihar police station control room received a call around 3.48 am, reporting the blaze. Acting swiftly, the local police along with the Station House Officer (SHO) and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Vivek Vihar, rushed to the scene at premises B-13, Vivek Vihar Phase-I. Upon arrival, the police found that the fire had engulfed flats on the second, third, and fourth floors of the building.
Firefighters and rescue teams immediately launched operations to evacuate residents and contain the blaze. With the help of 14 fire tenders, the blaze was brought under control at 8 am, but the cooling operation continued.
“During the rescue efforts, around 10 to 15 people were safely evacuated from the building. Two persons who sustained minor injuries were taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for treatment,” an official said. “Later, nine more people were taken to the hospital who were declared brought dead. A cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and further investigation is currently underway,” the official added.
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