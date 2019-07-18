Delhi: Visiting rape victim, CM Arvind Kejriwal stresses on need for death penalty

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of a six-year-old rape victim. After visiting them at a city hospital, he also promised to provide “the best lawyers” to fight the case “to ensure death penalty” to the accused.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, who reiterated the need for death penalty. Maliwal said, “The family of the girl is still in shock but they are adamant about one thing — that the rapist be given capital punishment. I have been fighting for the same for a long time but the system is not efficient and the procedure is very slow. Ever since the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, was passed, not a single rapist of a minor has been given death penalty in Delhi. Fast track courts need to be set up and justice should be served.”

According to a DCW statement, the child was kidnapped and raped while the family was sleeping on the footpath in South West Delhi.

Police said the accused, a 26-year-old, later tried to kill her by hitting her with a stone. A local found the girl near a public washroom.

“The girl is conscious now. She cannot eat yet but she had a few sips of water and milk today… Her condition was very critical when she was admitted. She had head, abdominal, perineal and vaginal injuries. She is undergoing a number of surgeries,” said a doctor from the hospital.

The victim’s family later found the accused and handed him over to the police. “He confessed to the crime during questioning,” said a police officer.