Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘India’s first virtual school’ in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday launched the ‘Delhi virtual school’ in the national capital, calling it the first such school in the country.

Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has started virtual classrooms for students, particularly girls, who are unable to attend school. “This school will reach out and provide access to education to those children especially girls who are not allowed to go to school due to various reasons… due to family circumstances, many children even though they shouldn’t be working at the time, take up the job to support their family, so this school will provide education to all of them,” CM Kejriwal stated in a press briefing.

Calling it a “revolutionary step in the dducation system of Delhi”, Kejriwal explained that under the “virtual school” model, students can attend online classes and learn. “The recordings of the class would also be uploaded to a website, in case a student misses class due to any reason,” he added.

This form of schooling will start for students between classes 9 to 12. The students can begin the applying today (August 31). Any student from India can apply on the website http://www.dmvs.ac.in and get enrolled, the Delhi CM elaborated.

“The virtual school will be affiliated to Delhi Board of School Education Board. Any student aged between 13 and 18 years and has passed class 8 from any recognised school can apply for admission,” he said.

Students who apply to the virtual school will be provided credentials to the website, through which they can access live or recorded classes, online tutorials and assessments.

Kejriwal added that in order to make India No. 1 across the globe, “we have to make education accessible to everyone, every single child should get an education. 75 years have been wasted and we should not waste more time.”