scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘India’s first virtual school’ in Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal stated that the 'Delhi virtual school' will take students between classes 9 to 12. Any student from India can apply on the website www.dmvs.ac.in and get enrolled, he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Twitter/@arvindkejriwal)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday launched the ‘Delhi virtual school’ in the national capital, calling it the first such school in the country.

Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has started virtual classrooms for students, particularly girls, who are unable to attend school. “This school will reach out and provide access to education to those children especially girls who are not allowed to go to school due to various reasons… due to family circumstances, many children even though they shouldn’t be working at the time, take up the job to support their family, so this school will provide education to all of them,” CM Kejriwal stated in a press briefing.

Calling it a “revolutionary step in the dducation system of Delhi”, Kejriwal explained that under the “virtual school” model, students can attend online classes and learn. “The recordings of the class would also be uploaded to a website, in case a student misses class due to any reason,” he added.

This form of schooling will start for students between classes 9 to 12. The students can begin the applying today (August 31). Any student from India can apply on the website http://www.dmvs.ac.in and get enrolled, the Delhi CM elaborated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...Premium
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...

“The virtual school will be affiliated to Delhi Board of School Education Board. Any student aged between 13 and 18 years and has passed class 8 from any recognised school can apply for admission,” he said.

Students who apply to the virtual school will be provided credentials to the website, through which they can access live or recorded classes, online tutorials and assessments.

More from Delhi

Kejriwal added that in order to make India No. 1 across the globe, “we have to make education accessible to everyone, every single child should get an education. 75 years have been wasted and we should not waste more time.”

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 12:52:30 pm
Next Story

‘Not my choice.’ A TV anchor in Canada is ousted, and viewers ask: was sexism to blame?

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Explained | A short history of the Hubbali-Dharwad Idgah controversy

Explained | A short history of the Hubbali-Dharwad Idgah controversy

Punjab: Church vandalised in Tarn Taran village, car set on fire

Punjab: Church vandalised in Tarn Taran village, car set on fire

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Premium
Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

When Gorbachev played world champion Karpov’s move vs Polgar

When Gorbachev played world champion Karpov’s move vs Polgar

Bihar law minister Kartik Kumar, accused in kidnapping case, shifted

Bihar law minister Kartik Kumar, accused in kidnapping case, shifted

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Premium
NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient lunar goddess?

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient lunar goddess?

'Too much belly fat raises heart attack risk': How to shed the excess weight?

'Too much belly fat raises heart attack risk': How to shed the excess weight?

Victims of alleged sexual assault by Muruga Mutt seer record statement

Victims of alleged sexual assault by Muruga Mutt seer record statement

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement