Watch: Delhi Police personnel caught in mob rampage during Chand Bagh violence

In a video released by Delhi Police, a mob is seen attacking the security forces at Chand Bagh. (Screengrab) In a video released by Delhi Police, a mob is seen attacking the security forces at Chand Bagh. (Screengrab)

Amid the ongoing investigation into the communal violence in Northeast Delhi, police have released two videos of a mob attacking security forces in the Chand Bagh area during clashes over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Head Constable Ratan Lal was the first reported casualty in the clashes while Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma had sustained serious injuries.

In a 76-second long video, a massive crowd is first seen running away from the cops who resort to teargas shells to disperse the mob. However, within seconds, they mob returns and is seen closing in on the security forces and also resorting to stone-pelting.

#UPDATE:. @DelhiPolice found one more video – injured DCP Amit Sharma was taken by all the police personnel from North-East Delhi’s Chand Bagh area after he was attacked. @IndianExpress, @ieDelhi pic.twitter.com/gSl0GUx3sn — Mahender Singh (@mahendermanral) March 5, 2020

In another video of 77 seconds, an injured DCP Sharma is seen being escorted by his fellow colleagues as protesters continued to throw stones at them.

A 19-year-old driver had reportedly died of a gunshot wound in the area. Residents of nearby Bhajanpura had also complained about a petrol pump being torched, allegedly by Chand Bagh residents.

On February 23, violent clashes broke out between pro and anti-CAA groups near Jaffrabad in northeast Delhi. The violence in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad areas of northeast Delhi has claimed at least 47 lives so far and left over 200 injured.

A large number of properties were also damaged as frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at locals and police personnel.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd