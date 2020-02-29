Delhi violence: Video showed men being made to sing anthem, one is now dead

DCP (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said: “The Delhi Police is inquiring into the matter.” (Express photo: Praveen Khanna) DCP (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said: “The Delhi Police is inquiring into the matter.” (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

A 24-year-old man, seen lying injured on the ground in a video clip which also has men in police gear telling him and four others to sing the national anthem and Vande Mataram, has died of injuries.

The video began circulating Tuesday and families of two other men seen in the clip told The Indian Express that it was shot at Kardam Puri Monday evening when police were trying to control violence in northeast Delhi.

Faizan, a resident of Kardam Puri, succumbed to injuries at the LNJP Hospital. Dr Kishore Singh, medical director of the hospital, said: “He was admitted to the neurosurgery ward of the hospital on Tuesday and died early Thursday morning. He had suffered gunshot wounds and was critical.”

Faizan’s mother and sisters confirmed that he was one of the men in the video clip.

When his comments were sought, DCP (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said: “The Delhi Police is inquiring into the matter.”

Tariq Ali (22), son of Kauser Ali (46) who is also seen in the video, said: “I received a call from someone around 10 pm Monday that my father was injured and was at GTB Hospital. I later saw this video on Facebook… My father is in it.” Tariq said his father, a painter, was returning home to Kardam Puri from India Gate that day.

Aslam Khan, uncle of Rafiq (25), also a Kardam Puri resident and seen in the video, claimed: “He was standing near a mosque when police fired teargas shells. Some people were caught because police thought they are rioters… Late Monday evening, we got a call he was at GTB Hospital… He was taken to Jyoti Nagar police station and let off Tuesday night.”

Faizan’s body is at the mortuary in LNJP Hospital for a post-mortem examination, and will be handed over to the family in the coming days.

— (With inputs from Astha Saxena)

