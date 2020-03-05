Delhi violence: Had handed over property keys to police, says Tahir in bail application

Hussain also accused the police of developing a grudge because the Delhi High Court had “flanked the Delhi Police” over his post on social media, wherein he is seen pleading for police help. (Express) Hussain also accused the police of developing a grudge because the Delhi High Court had “flanked the Delhi Police” over his post on social media, wherein he is seen pleading for police help. (Express)

Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, who has been named an accused in the murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma during the riots in Northeast Delhi, has in his anticipatory bail application named senior police officers who examined his house on February 24. Hussain has claimed that he was nowhere near the area where Sharma was killed and has individuals who can testify the same. His application stated he was not absconding, but had rather not heard from the police.

Hussain moved the anticipatory bail application through his lawyer Mukesh Kalia before District and Sessions Judge Sudhir Kumar Jain. The court will hear the matter Thursday.



In his anticipatory bail plea, Hussain claimed that on February 24, when a mob attacked his factory, police visited and examined his house located adjacent to the factory at 8 pm. He has named Joint Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar, Additional CP (Crime) A K Singhla and sub-inspector Shiv Chander as the officers who were present.

“The factory and house were both locked, and the key was handed over to the police. All night and the whole of the next day, that is February 25, the applicant was at his friend’s house, except for a short while around 8.30 am on February 25 when he went to his house to collect clothes for himself and his family, but was unable to do so due to the presence of a crowd outside the premises. The present police officers advised him to leave and the applicant did so in their presence,” it said.

At a press conference Tuesday, Singhla was asked about Hussain’s claims of being rescued by the police. He had replied, “Around 11.30 pm-12 am on February 24-25, some people informed us that a councillor is stuck… some personnel went in and he came out of the house…”

However, the Delhi Police backtracked on the statement later, with its spokesperson M S Randhawa saying, “The facts are that on the intervening night of February 24-25, some men informed police at Chand Bagh that Hussain was trapped as a crowd surrounded his house. Police verified the same to be incorrect as Hussain was found available in his house.”

Hussain’s application stated that Ankit’s body was found on February 26, after his father lodged a missing person’s report. “The timing of the offence itself points towards the innocence of the applicant herein, as from 2 pm on February 24 till the whole of February 26, the applicant’s whereabouts, movements and activities are fully accounted for… The applicant was also in regular contact with the police (almost every hour) as also with the media in relation to the attack on the applicant’s factory by a mob, whereafter he was forced to leave his residence with his family around 8 pm that evening, when he was escorted out of his residence/factory under police protection,” his plea stated.

Addressing allegations that petrol bombs, empty bottles, stones and bricks were found on the terrace of his house, Hussain stated he found it out through media reports quoting unnamed investigators.

“The applicant submits that once he handed over the custody of his house to the police, when no such material was found, any material that appeared there subsequently cannot be at his behest,” it stated.

Joint CP Alok Kumar said he can’t comment since the SIT probe is on. Additional CP Singhla did not respond to calls or messages.

