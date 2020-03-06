Delhi violence: ‘Won’t go to Shiv Vihar with brother’s body, too dangerous,’ says victim’s family

The riot toll has now risen to 53, with GTB Hospital Thursday confirming six more deaths. (Express File Photo) The riot toll has now risen to 53, with GTB Hospital Thursday confirming six more deaths. (Express File Photo)

Brothers Kamaluddin (24) and Firazuddin (36) stared blankly at a crowd that gathered around them in Northeast Delhi’s Babu Nagar Wednesday afternoon. The crowd asked if they wanted to take their brother Jamaluddin’s body to their home in Shiv Vihar — a house they had inhabited for decades but were forced to flee on February 25.

“Nahi jayenge Shiv Vihar bhai ki body leke, khatra hai,” said Kamaluddin. And so, preparations for his brother’s last rites began at an acquaintance’s house in Babu Nagar on Wednesday.

Two days after they escaped, Jamaluddin (34) was beaten up by a mob on February 27. On Tuesday, he succumbed to injuries at GTB Hospital.

The riot toll has now risen to 53, with GTB Hospital Thursday confirming six more deaths. While 44 deaths were reported from GTB, five bodies fished out from drains were sent to RML; one patient died at Jag Pravesh Hospital; and three deaths were reported at Lok Nayak Hospital.

“On February 25, there was a mob setting homes on fire in our lane. We were scared so we ran for our lives. On February 27, my brothers Jamaluddin and Nizamuddin returned to Shiv Vihar to check on the house… They never made it to the house as a mob stopped them metres away,” said Kamaluddin, adding that Nizamuddin is still admitted at the hospital.

“Nizamuddin told us that the mob stopped them and asked their names, then their IDs… suddenly someone hit Jamaluddin on his head with a hockey stick and he fell down,” said Kamaluddin.

When the mob turned to Nizamuddin, he lied that his name was Raju but as he couldn’t recite a prayer, he too was beaten up.

“He managed to run after being beaten up and reached Chaman Park. He told police there that his brother was lying near our house in Shiv Vihar… An ambulance was sent and Jamaluddin was taken to GTB,” said Kamaluddin.

Jamaluddin is survived by his four children. He used to sell biscuits for a living.

“I am shocked. When we managed to survive the attacks in our lane, we were relieved that we lived to see another day but two days later, this tragedy struck us. One brother dead, another battered and bruised. What do I tell Jamaluddin’s children now? It pains me that we are unable to take his body back home and have to use an acquaintance’s house for his last journey,” said Firazuddin.

Among the 44 dead at GTB are 43 men and a woman. According to sources, a total of 11 people died at the hospital during treatment while 33 were brought dead.

The Delhi government-run hospital has treated 298 patients so far and only 17 patients are admitted presently. The hospital administration claimed that most of the injured belong to the 30-35 age group, followed by the 20-25 years age group. The victims were aged between 20-40 years.

“We have been collating data of the injured who visited the hospital. The bodies have been handed over to the families and post-mortems have been completed,” said Dr Sunil Kumar, medical director, GTB Hospital.

