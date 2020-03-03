Delhi riots: ‘Pistol man’ Shahrukh Khan who pointed gun at cop held in Shamli

Shahrukh Khan (27) allegedly fired eight rounds at Maujpur while standing in front of a policeman. (File) Shahrukh Khan (27) allegedly fired eight rounds at Maujpur while standing in front of a policeman. (File)

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old man, identified as Shahrukh Khan, who allegedly fired eight rounds in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur during last week’s riots while standing in front of a policeman. Khan, who had managed to flee after the incident on February 23, was nabbed from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli by the Narcotics Unit of the Crime branch. Follow LIVE Updates

Amid the riots that broke out in several areas of Northeast Delhi on February 22, that left 47 people dead and over 200 injured, a video of Khan waving a country-made pistol at police personnel went viral. Ten teams of the Delhi Police, including the Special Cell, were formed to arrest him.

However, Shahrukh Khan had managed to give police the slip despite standing right in front of a cop.

“Hours after photos and videos of Shahrukh firing the weapon went viral, local police had identified him and informed their seniors. However, no timely decision over his detention or arrest was taken by senior officers of Eastern range since they were busy with the riots. In the meantime, he managed to escape along with his family members after locking his house in Arvind Nagar, Ghonda,” an officer had told The Indian Express.

A video of Shahrukh Khan waving a country-made pistol at police personnel went viral. (File) A video of Shahrukh Khan waving a country-made pistol at police personnel went viral. (File)

According to police, Khan’s father is a local drug peddler in northeast Delhi who has been arrested by district police several times and has always been under the scanner of local police. Shahrukh’s father recently got out of jail. A number of cases under the NDPS Act are registered against his father in several police stations of Northeast Delhi.

He is also a close relative of criminal Irfan alias Chhenu Pehalwan (35), who is currently in jail. Chhenu’s gang operates in the capital’s trans-Yamuna area and last year, they had ended their hostilities with another gang leader, Abdul Nasir (34).

Delhi riots: 359 FIRs lodged, 33 arrested

A week after riots broke out in several areas of Northeast Delhi, 369 FIRs have so far been lodged in connection with the violence and 33 people have been arrested for rioting. However, the Crime Branch’s special investigation team (SIT) is yet to arrest riot conspirators, people on charges of murder, or nab those who attacked DCP (Shahdara) Amit Sharma.

“We detained 146 people under Section 107/ 151/107/150 CrPC, two under Section 110 G CrPC and 1,060 under Section 65 of Delhi Police Act. Under all these sections, people will be released after a warning. Around 44 cases have been filed under the Arms Act and 46 people arrested on these charges. 40 country-made pistols, 53 cartridges have been recovered from them. We have also registered 21 FIRs for spreading hate messages,” said a source.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd