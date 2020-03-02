Delhi violence: Seven days on, closure lacking for many families

New Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava at Max Hospital in Patparganj to visit Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma, who was injured during the riots last week New Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava at Max Hospital in Patparganj to visit Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma, who was injured during the riots last week

The mortuary at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital Sunday saw a steady flow of families looking for their relatives who went missing during the riots in Northeast Delhi.

Naimuddin (40), a resident of Jafrabad, was looking for his elder brother, Nadimuddin (45), who hasn’t returned home since Tuesday.

“He phoned our mother after leaving from a relatives place in Old Delhi in the evening, saying he would reach home in an hour but there has been no news of him since,” Naimuddin said.

His brother worked in a book binding shop in Chawri Bazar and lived with his mother in Jafrabad.

Naimuddin has registered a police complaint and visited several hospitals looking for his brother.

Similarly, Navijan (42) has been trying to trace his brother Salman (25) since Thursday, after he did not return home from work.

Salman, who works as a daily labourer, has two sons aged six and eight.

His wife died five years ago due to an illness.

“He had gone to the Brijpuri labour chowk in the morning as usual but didn’t return home that evening. His phone is switched off. We were all really scared to leave the house and have started looking for him only since a couple of days,” said Navijan, a fruit seller.

At GTB, there are many such families waiting for news of their missing relatives.

Subhash has been looking for his 18-year-old nephew Pankaj who had stepped out of the family home in Shiv Vihar to buy groceries on Tuesday morning and has not returned since.

Anas is searching for his younger brother Huzefa (18) since February 22. Outside GTB mortuary, Huzefa’s mother is inconsolable.

“He had gone to his coaching class in the morning but didn’t return,” said Anas.

