Delhi: Rs 24 lakh relief given to those affected, HC told

Hearing the petition, a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the Delhi government and police to file a status report on measures taken for medical treatment and rehabilitation of families and individuals. Hearing the petition, a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the Delhi government and police to file a status report on measures taken for medical treatment and rehabilitation of families and individuals.

With the death toll in the Northeast Delhi riots touching 47 on Monday, the Delhi government is learnt to have given a compensation of Rs 24.15 lakh to the riot-affected victims so far. The amount is reflected in the Delhi government’s status report.

During the hearing of a plea on Monday, the Delhi High Court sought urgent orders for safe passage of ambulances for the injured and rehabilitation of violence-hit people.

Hearing the petition, a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the Delhi government and police to file a status report on measures taken for medical treatment and rehabilitation of families and individuals.

The bench directed authorities concerned to submit a report by the next date of hearing, April 30, on measures taken by them in compliance with the court’s February 26 order, wherein certain directions were made for rehabilitation of victims.

The bench had ordered to ensure proper burial/cremation of the dead, adequate number of helplines and help desks, besides rehabilitation and trauma counselling of those affected.

Standing Counsel (Criminal) Rahul Mehra and Additional Standing Counsel Sanjoy Ghose apprised the court that though they have taken the steps, more measures are needed to deal with the crisis. “The number of helplines are inadequate to deal with the magnitude of calls pouring in. There’s a need to increase the number of functional helplines,” Mehra said, adding that Delhi Police did a commendable job in curbing the rumours being spread on Sunday evening, regarding violence in new areas.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.