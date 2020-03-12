Delhi violence: Police arrest PFI president, secretary for ‘conspiring’ to incite riots

Vehicles torched during violence in Mustafabad. (Express file photo by Praveen Khanna/File Photo) Vehicles torched during violence in Mustafabad. (Express file photo by Praveen Khanna/File Photo)

The Delhi police on Thursday arrested Popular Front of India (PFI) president Parvez Ahmed and its secretary Mohammad Illiyas for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite communal riots in several parts of Delhi. The arrest was made days after an FIR was registered under IPC sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

The PFI, an alleged radical group, has been accused of funding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Earlier, the police had arrested a 32-year-old alleged member of PFI, identified as Danish.

Police had told the court that the accused was to be confronted with incriminating materials and other people in the case.

On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate booked suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, Islamist group Popular Front of India (PFI) and some others on charges of money laundering and alleged funding of the recent communal riots in Northeast Delhi.

Officials said a clutch of FIRs had been filed by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch to probe the alleged money laundering and routing of illegal funds by Hussain, the PFI and others to “sponsor” the communal riots, which claimed 53 lives and injured over 200, and they had taken cognisance of the same.

