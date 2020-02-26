Stranded with a dead body in GTB hospital, this shopkeeper wants Arvind Kejriwal to intervene

Sunil Kr Tiwari, 47, wants “just 10 seconds” of Arvind Kejriwal’s time. Sunil Kr Tiwari, 47, wants “just 10 seconds” of Arvind Kejriwal’s time.

Sunil Kr Tiwari, 47, wants “just 10 seconds” of Arvind Kejriwal’s time. The Delhi Chief Minister is scheduled to arrive any moment at East Delhi’s Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where victims of violent clashes in northeast Delhi are being treated. The emergency gate is almost blocked by reporters. But Tiwari says he will wait for his turn.

Tiwari is a patient man. For almost 10 hours, he has been waiting for an ambulance to take the body of his deceased brother-in-law, Raj Narayan Dubey, back home. “He died of a heart attack in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the hospital. The hospital authorities handed us the body. But no ambulance is willing to take us back to our home. Maybe Kejriwal ji can help us get an ambulance,” he says.

GTB hospital, which is the largest government hospital in the area, has seen a rush of people injured in clashes among anti- and pro-CAA activists. This has led to a bit of confusion, admits a hospital staff on condition of anonymity. “We are already dealing with this rush of patients. It’s unfortunate but we have to prioritize,” says the staff.

Tiwari, who is a resident of Ashok Nagar, Nathu colony chowk, says most drivers are refusing to take him to the area which has seen cases of violence for the past two days. “They are asking me if we will pay for the damages of their ambulance gets attacked. I am a poor man, how can I give him that assurance,” says Tiwari. Apparently, Tiwari also tried to hire an e-rickshaw to get the body back home, but couldn’t fit the body in. “I am willing to pay as much as Rs 1000 to take the body home. This ride wouldn’t cost more than Rs 500,” says Tiwari, who owns a shop at Nathu Chowk.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal has arrived at the GTB hospital. Speaking to media personnel, he says “This madness must stop. It is harming everyone.”

Tiwari has been pushed to a corner, of the portico of GTB hospital where Kejriwal is addressing the media, his voice drowned by the flurry of questions.

In desperation, he turns to us. “Will you please help me?”

