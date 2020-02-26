Delhi violence: Reporter shot at, another beaten

In a video released by the news channel, Napa said, “They were firing at police and all of a sudden, a bullet hit me. A few locals picked me up, put me inside a bus and called a PCR van. I think the men who shot me were anti-CAA protesters from Kardampuri.” (Representational Image) In a video released by the news channel, Napa said, “They were firing at police and all of a sudden, a bullet hit me. A few locals picked me up, put me inside a bus and called a PCR van. I think the men who shot me were anti-CAA protesters from Kardampuri.” (Representational Image)

A 30-year-old TV journalist from JK 24X7 News was shot at while an NDTV journalist was allegedly thrashed by rioters in Northeast Delhi Tuesday.

Akash Napa was covering the violence at Maujpur at noon when a group of men shot him in his left shoulder, said his colleagues. He was rushed to hospital. Haider Ali, assignment head at JK 24X7 News, said, “Napa lives in Seelampur and left for the assignment at 10.30 am. At 12:10 pm, he did a Facebook Live on a riot which showed two groups pelting stones at each other. Akash was leaving for another riot site when he was shot by someone from the back. Some locals called a PCR van and he was taken to a hospital half-an-hour later. He will be operated on at night. We came to know about the incident after an hour and rushed to the hospital.”

In a video released by the news channel, Napa said, “They were firing at police and all of a sudden, a bullet hit me. A few locals picked me up, put me inside a bus and called a PCR van. I think the men who shot me were anti-CAA protesters from Kardampuri. I saw 10-15 people running towards me… but couldn’t see who shot me.”

A little later in the afternoon, NDTV reporter Arvind Gunasekar was attacked by a mob near Shahdara’s Meet Nagar flyover as he shot a video of a religious structure being damaged by men wielding sticks and rods. Gunasekar said, “I received blows to the face and kicks. Three of my front teeth are broken and have to be removed… implants will be put.”

His colleague Saurabh Shukla and CNN News 18 reporter Runjhun Sharma were with him at the time of the incident.

