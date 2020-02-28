Delhi violence: Police on alert in Haryana’s Jhajjar

A Group shout slogans during clash between two groups at Khajoori-Bhajanpura road in New Delhi on Tuesday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA 25 02 2020. A Group shout slogans during clash between two groups at Khajoori-Bhajanpura road in New Delhi on Tuesday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA 25 02 2020.

In light of the violence in Delhi, District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner of Jhajjar Jitendra Kumar issued an advisory Thursday calling for peace to be maintained in the district and issued instructions to all concerned officials to ensure compliance of the advisory.

“Many incidents of violence, stone-pelting and arson have been witnessed in the national capital in the recent past. Taking precautionary measures, the district administration has issued an advisory to all the police and administrative officers of the district. The police force has been asked to be extra vigilant and take all necessary precautionary measures to prevent any attempts of violence in their respective jurisdiction,” said Kumar.

“Senior officers in the district have been asked to mobilise maximum police force to maintain law and order. Patrolling has been increased, and vigil in areas adjacent to the national capital has been increased,” he said.

