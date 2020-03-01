Delhi violence: As protesters mobilised, senior cops were busy at ‘Hasya Kavi’ event

As part of police week, a ‘Hasya Kavi Sammelan’ was organised in New Ashok Nagar on February 22. Express As part of police week, a ‘Hasya Kavi Sammelan’ was organised in New Ashok Nagar on February 22. Express

For five hours, as a group of 300-400 anti-CAA protesters mobilised under Jafrabad Metro station and blocked the road last Saturday, senior officers of the Eastern range, including DCP (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya, were attending a ‘Hasya Kavi Sammelan’ in East Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar. They left the event around 8 pm; by 10 pm, the group had gathered below the station.

Police said a smaller anti-CAA protest had been going on for over a month in Northeast Delhi, but the numbers swelled in size on Saturday and the group blocked the Jafrabad road. It was in response to this blockade that BJP’s Kapil Mishra held a pro-CAA rally in the area on Sunday.

“As part of police week, a ‘Hasya Kavi Sammelan’ was organised in New Ashok Nagar. JCP (Eastern range) Alok Kumar was the chief guest and all SHOs from the Eastern range were asked to come along with their staff to attend the programme, which was followed by dinner. Around 10.30 pm on Saturday, police force from adjoining districts were called in to Jafrabad after people gathered at the Metro station,” said police sources.

When contacted, DCP Surya said they left around 7.30 pm and the reserve police force was called in at 8.30 pm.

Surya, incidentally, was the officer standing next to BJP’s Mishra when he issued a warning to anti-CAA protesters and gave police a three-day ultimatum to clear the road.

When contacted, JCP Alok Kumar told The Sunday Express that DCP Surya left the programme after he found out about their gathering below the Metro station, and made all proper security arrangements.

On February 25, a day after violence broke out in the district, police had cleared the Jafrabad sit-in.

A senior officer said: “Initially, we received information that protesters would gather at the old site, around 500 metres away, but they blocked the road under Jafrabad Metro station. Around 500 women, along with children and 400 men, had gathered. But by the next morning, the crowd swelled to 2,000-3,000. Things took a turn when pro-CAA protesters also said they will block the Maujpur stretch. District police tried to convince them but they didn’t listen.”

An officer said stone-pelting started in the evening but was controlled by local police.

“Adequate arrangements were made on February 24; due to Trump’s visit, Eastern range officers were exempted. Though it took time to mobilise the force, sufficient officers were deployed. However, DCP (Shahdara) Amit Sharma was beaten up in Chand Bagh and Head Constable Ratan Lal was shot dead and the reserve force couldn’t reach on time,” said the officer.

