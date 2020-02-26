Delhi violence: Firing, sloganeering continued post midnight in Mustafabad

Personnel of the Rapic Action Force (RAF) deployed in northeast Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) Personnel of the Rapic Action Force (RAF) deployed in northeast Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Delhi’s Mustafabad area remained tense till late Tuesday night as clashes between the police and rioters continued. Locals alleged people living in Hindu localities had entered Muslim-dominated areas and attacked houses and people for several hours, even despite heavy police deployment.

The stretch from Yamuna Vihar till the interiors of Mustafabad was marked with stones, broken glasses and destroyed wares from shops. The locals alleged shops belonging to Muslims were mostly targeted.

A local mosque next to a drain close to Yamuna Vihar was also attacked, locals claimed. A car in front of it was set on fire.

A fire official cited “difficulties” in reaching the spot for delay in getting the fire under control.

Shortly after the shoot-at-sight orders by the police in northeast Delhi, companies of Rapid Action Force and the Delhi police moved into the main area of Mustafabad. For several hours, firing could be heard amid slogans of “Jai Shri Ram”.

“The entire area is on edge. The arson has not stopped and people are now entering homes. Women and children are being attacked. The police is literally standing by and no one is coming to help us. We don’t know how we can stay here,” said a local.

As the violence was taking place, most police officials stood at a distance close to barricades on the main road.

Most of the injured were rushed to Al Hind hospital, and a late-night intervention by the Delhi High Court ensured that ambulances reach on time.

Post midnight, a large group of men with their faces covered with handkerchiefs, and wielding steel rods could be seen walking in the areas where Hindus resided. A group could be seen setting fire to a house. Smoke was visible from at least a kilometre as the arson continued till Wednesday early morning, locals said.

