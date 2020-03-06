Delhi violence: Hours after seeing burnt house, destroyed shop, 62-year-old man dies in relief camp

The Eidgah relief camp was flooded during Thursday’s rain. (Express Photo) The Eidgah relief camp was flooded during Thursday’s rain. (Express Photo)

A 62-year-old man died inside the Eidgah relief camp for riot victims at Northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad Wednesday night.

The man, Ameen Khan, had shifted to the camp with his family three days ago. A resident of Shiv Vihar, Khan and his family had fled after mobs began pelting stones and petrol bombs in their area.

According to his family, Khan went to the house to see if they could move back but returned disappointed and depressed.

His son, Asif (28), said: “He came back and didn’t speak to us for an hour. After we urged him to talk to us, he said the house had been burnt down and that our jewellery and other belongings looted. He was shattered. After some time, he fell unconscious. We took him to Meher Clinic, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Doctors said he had a stroke.”

Khan is survived by his wife, three sons, a daughter and seven grandchildren. He owned a tea shop near the house, which was also destroyed.

On February 25, the family shifted back to Khan’s daughter’s house in Mustafabad.

“We remember the day the violence broke out. To save the children and our parents, we rushed through the back door and ran to my sister’s house. After the camp was opened, we shifted there. Abbu thought everything would go back to normal but after he visited the house, he was shocked. He cried a lot… he had lost hope of ever getting our house back,” said Asif.

Meanwhile, as heavy rains lashed the capital Thursday night, the Eidgah camp was flooded. A government official said, “It started raining around 9.30 pm. While mattresses are under waterproof tents, the roads got waterlogged and water entered the camp… mattresses and blankets were soaked. We will provide everyone new beds for the night.”

According to officials, people can’t be shifted to other camps or site due to security reasons. Wasim, one of the organisers, said: “We have put a few tables under the tents. The mattresses have been laid on top of them so that they don’t get wet.”

