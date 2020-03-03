Delhi violence LIVE UPDATES: 369 FIRs filed, 33 arrested as toll rises to 47

Delhi violence live updates: Relief camps have been set up, compensation forms are being handed out and teams are assessing the damage. (Express Photo)

A week after the national capital witnessed riots, the police has filed 369 FIRs and arrested 33 people. However, the Crime Branch’s special investigation team (SIT) is yet to arrest riot conspirators, people on charges of murder, or nab those who attacked DCP (Shahdara) Amit Sharma.

Sources told The Indian Express that officers have been unable to find eyewitnesses to the murders. Locals did not disclose the identity of any attacker and pointed to unidentified groups, said sources.

The violence rocked Parliament on Monday, the first day of the second part of the budget session. Opposition parties united inside the two Houses to mount a concerted attack on the BJP. In Lok Sabha, MPs belonging to the Congress, DMK, Left parties, Shiv Sena, NCP, SP, BSP, NC and TMC rose as one to shout slogans against Shah.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned the “unruly behaviour” of the Opposition and urged Speaker Om Birla to continue with the House business.

However, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the protests would continue. “Our protest will continue. It is our duty to uncover who makes hate speeches, who indulges in killings and what is the conspiracy behind the violence,” he said, adding that there should be a discussion and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should participate in it.

The Supreme Court has agred to hear Wednesday a plea seeking registration of FIRs against political leaders and others over hate speeches. During the hearing Monday, the apex court said “we wish peace” but “courts come into the scene”, as in the recent communal clashes in Delhi, “after the thing is done” and “we cannot prevent” their occurrence.

“People think this (courts) can stop rioting… We can only deal with it after it has occurred… The kind of pressure on us, we cannot handle… We wish peace… But we know there are some limitations on judicial power,” CJI S A Bobde, who was heading a bench that also comprised Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, said.

