Delhi violence LIVE UPDATES: NSA visits riot-affected areas; HC holds midnight hearing

Wednesday, February 26, 2020
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 26, 2020 8:03:29 am
northeast delhi violence live updates: Maujpur, Babarpur, Kabirnagar, West Jyoti Nagar, Gokulpuri riots Delhi violence: A group of men raise slogans at Khajoori-Bhajanpura road in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Violence Today Live News Updates: For three days starting Sunday, the national capital witnessed violence as groups of young men roamed parts of northeast Delhi with rods and sticks, setting ablaze homes and shops owned by Muslims. While the Delhi Police looked the other way, at least 13 people were killed and 250 injured. Most of the victims, including a Head Constable, died of bullet injuries.

It was only on Tuesday that 67 companies of police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in the area to bring it under control. According to the police, around 20 people have been detained for the violence. Shoot-at-sight orders have been issued.

At 12.30 am this morning, in the dead of the night, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the riot-hit area. This, hours after a sit-in protest against the citizenship law led by women under the Jafrabad metro station was cleared by officials.

Meanwhile, in an unprecedented midnight hearing, the Delhi High Court ordered immediate evacuation of the injured from Mustabafad’s Al-Hind Hospital after a group of doctors from various hospitals sought police protection for ambulances. The HC will continue the hearing post-lunch Wednesday.

The Supreme Court, too, is expected to hear Wednesday pleas seeking direction to the police to file FIRs in connection with the violence over the citizenship law.

Delhi violence live updates: Death toll rises to 13 with 250 injured; homes and shops of Muslims set on fire; NSA Ajit Doval visits riot-hit areas of Maujpur, Gokulpuri, Bhajanpura, Jaffrabad, Chandbagh and Khureji Khas in Northeast Delhi.

    08:02 (IST)26 Feb 2020
    Delhi violence death toll at 13, with at least 250 injured

    The Delhi violence escalated on Tuesday as the toll mounted to 13, with at least 250 injured. A head constable and 12 civilians were among the dead. Reporters from The Indian Express witnessed several incidents where mobs, weilding sticks and rods, roamed the streets of northeast Delhi as the police stood right next to them. 

    Delhi Police at the violence site near Mauzpur-Babbarpur metro. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

    northeast delhi violence live updates: Maujpur, Babarpur, Kabirnagar, West Jyoti Nagar, Gokulpuri riots Delhi violence live updates: A mob attacks a person at Khajuri Khas crossing in Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

    At least 13 people have been killed and 250 injured since violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Sunday. Groups of men weilding sticks and rods roamed Maujpur, Gokulpuri, Bhajanpura, Jaffrabad, Chandbagh and Khureji Khas areas, setting ablaze homes and shops of Muslims.

    The police said at least 20 people were detained in connection with the violence by Tuesday night.

    National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the riot-affected areas on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday to take stock of the situation. He had earlier met DCP (Northeast) in Seelampur, Ved Prakash Surya, and ommissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday on the violence. Sources told The Indian Express Kejriwal had asked the Home Minister to use all options to control the violence, but did not specifically ask that the Army be called in.

    Following the meeting, Kejriwal said, "If the violence escalates, it won’t help anyone… We have been assured that police are taking action and that enough people will be deployed… Many policemen are injured as well."

    He later visited Rajghat along with his deputy Manish Sisodia and other AAP ministers to "pray for peace".

