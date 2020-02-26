Delhi violence LIVE UPDATES: NSA visits riot-affected areas; HC holds midnight hearing

Delhi violence: A group of men raise slogans at Khajoori-Bhajanpura road in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) Delhi violence: A group of men raise slogans at Khajoori-Bhajanpura road in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Violence Today Live News Updates: For three days starting Sunday, the national capital witnessed violence as groups of young men roamed parts of northeast Delhi with rods and sticks, setting ablaze homes and shops owned by Muslims. While the Delhi Police looked the other way, at least 13 people were killed and 250 injured. Most of the victims, including a Head Constable, died of bullet injuries.

It was only on Tuesday that 67 companies of police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in the area to bring it under control. According to the police, around 20 people have been detained for the violence. Shoot-at-sight orders have been issued.

At 12.30 am this morning, in the dead of the night, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the riot-hit area. This, hours after a sit-in protest against the citizenship law led by women under the Jafrabad metro station was cleared by officials.

Meanwhile, in an unprecedented midnight hearing, the Delhi High Court ordered immediate evacuation of the injured from Mustabafad’s Al-Hind Hospital after a group of doctors from various hospitals sought police protection for ambulances. The HC will continue the hearing post-lunch Wednesday.

The Supreme Court, too, is expected to hear Wednesday pleas seeking direction to the police to file FIRs in connection with the violence over the citizenship law.