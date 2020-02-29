Delhi violence LIVE updates: 42 killed; AAP asks why no FIR against BJP leaders for hate speech

In the last 24 hours, a group of police officers have regularly walked the lanes and spoken to people about keeping calm in the face of any provocation. (Express photo/Amit Mehra) In the last 24 hours, a group of police officers have regularly walked the lanes and spoken to people about keeping calm in the face of any provocation. (Express photo/Amit Mehra)

Delhi Violence Today Live News Updates: Security personnel have intensified peace-keeping measures across neighbourhoods in northeast Delhi in view of the communal violence that broke out Sunday, which claimed 42 lives. In the last 24 hours, a group of police officers have regularly walked the lanes and spoken to people about keeping calm in the face of any provocation. The police used microphones to make the announcements.

According to the police, 123 FIRs have been filed so far while 630 people have been detained. At least 47 peace committee meetings have been held in affected localities. “We have controlled the situation in northeast Delhi,” Additional CP M S Randhawa told reporters on Friday.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man, who was seen lying injured on the ground in a video clip which also has men in police gear telling him and four others to sing the national anthem and Vande Mataram, died of injuries. The video began circulating Tuesday and families of two other men seen in the clip told The Indian Express that it was shot at Kardam Puri Monday evening when police were trying to control violence in northeast Delhi.