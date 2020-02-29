Delhi violence LIVE updates: 42 killed; AAP asks why no FIR against BJP leaders for hate speech

Delhi Violence Today Live News Updates: Security personnel have intensified peace-keeping measures across neighbourhoods in northeast Delhi in view of the communal violence that broke out Sunday, which claimed 42 lives. In the last 24 hours, a group of police officers have regularly walked the lanes and spoken to people about keeping calm in the face of any provocation. The police used microphones to make the announcements.
According to the police, 123 FIRs have been filed so far while 630 people have been detained. At least 47 peace committee meetings have been held in affected localities. “We have controlled the situation in northeast Delhi,” Additional CP M S Randhawa told reporters on Friday.
Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man, who was seen lying injured on the ground in a video clip which also has men in police gear telling him and four others to sing the national anthem and Vande Mataram, died of injuries. The video began circulating Tuesday and families of two other men seen in the clip told The Indian Express that it was shot at Kardam Puri Monday evening when police were trying to control violence in northeast Delhi.
Highlights
A 24-year-old man, seen lying injured on the ground in a video clip which also has men in police gear telling him and four others to sing the national anthem and Vande Mataram, has died of injuries. The video began circulating Tuesday and families of two other men seen in the clip told The Indian Express that it was shot at Kardam Puri Monday evening when police were trying to control violence in northeast Delhi. Faizan, a resident of Kardam Puri, succumbed to injuries at the LNJP Hospital. Dr Kishore Singh, medical director of the hospital, said: “He was admitted to the neurosurgery ward of the hospital on Tuesday and died early Thursday morning. He had suffered gunshot wounds and was critical.”
Taking to Twitter, AAP leader Sanjay Singh asked why no FIR has been filed against BJP leaders accused of delivering hate speeches. "Do the FIRs that have been registered name leaders who delivered hate speeches? Will the media now ask under whose pressure has no FIR been filed against BJP leaders who gave hate speeches," he posted on the micro-blogging site.
Additional CP Randhawa said: “A total of 123 FIRs have been registered and local police, along with Crime Branch, are looking into the cases…25 cases of firearms have been registered. We have detained 630 people and more will be detained as the probe is going on. We have conducted over 47 peace committee meetings in northeast Delhi. Over 400 such meetings were held in different parts of Delhi.”
In Bhagirathi Vihar Phase 1, conversations revolved around the role of “outsiders”. “We have a school here and children need to come and study. We are being vigilant and the area is on the edge,” said Gaurav Jain, a resident. Shiv Vihar remained tense, with many residents seeking shelter with relatives in other parts of the city. On the stretch between Karawal Nagar and Shiv Vihar, a burnt car or shop could be seen every 50 metres. Two kilometres away in Chand Bagh, as a small group of policemen kept watch, residents said “the real test” would be once the forces start leaving.
The northeast district, meanwhile, saw peace meetings and police flag marches as residents attempted to pick up the pieces after days of violence. At Farrukhiya mosque in New Mustafabad, residents gathered on the roof for Friday prayers in batches around 1 pm. On Tuesday, a portion of the mosque and the neighbouring madarsa had been destroyed. “The mosque sustained damage, but we have to move on. Our priority is that no more violence takes place. Initially, there was apprehension about coming out for prayers but we believe the area will recover,” said Shahil, a resident of Mustafabad.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Ayub’s son’s, 18-year-old son Salman Ansari, said a group of “unknown people” brought his father, who was severely injured, to their home from where he took him to a local clinic on their scrap cart around 6 am. After first-aid, Salman said, they left for further treatment at GTB Hospital but his father died on the way. “My father had been at home for the last few days because of the violence. Today, he left around 4 am-5 am to collect scrap. I was woken up when some unknown people brought him to our home. He had injuries on his head, body and legs. He was still conscious at the time and told me that some men had stopped him in Shiv Vihar and asked him his name. Once he answered, they beat him,” he said. Salman claimed that they called UP Police who didn’t provide him with a vehicle. “I carried my father to a nearby private clinic on the cart in which we keep the scrap material,” he said.
The death toll in the violence that broke out in northeast Delhi on Sunday reached 42 after a 60-year-old man was beaten to death in Shiv Vihar early Friday morning, despite heavy police deployment in the area. Police identified Friday’s victim as Ayub Ansari, a scrap collector and resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, around 2 km from Shiv Vihar. They said a probe is underway and no arrest had been made so far. Incidentally, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had visited the area two days ago and Home Minister Amit Shah had held a meeting Thursday to discuss the situation. Police have so far identified 36 bodies of victims of the violence. Apart from Ayub, the others identified Friday were Mubarak Husen (28), Dilbur Negi (20), Monis (21), Babbu Salmani (33) and Faizan (24).
DCP (Crime Branch) Rajan Bhagat, who patrolled the area with 300 personnel, said: “For the last two-three days, we have held separate peace meeting with imams and pandits in Brijpuri and Mustafabad. The response has been good; people who were scared due to the riots are coming up and discussing their issues.” A Delhi Police spokesperson said 47 meetings have been held in Northeast Delhi. These included a handful of peace marches and meetings were held in Chand Bagh.
Security personnel have intensified peace-keeping measures across neighbourhoods in northeast Delhi in view of the communal violence that broke out Sunday, which claimed 42 lives. According to the police, 123 FIRs have been filed so far while 630 people have been detained. Follow our blog for all the latest updates.