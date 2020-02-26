Delhi violence LIVE UPDATES: Death toll rises to 17; HC holds midnight hearing

Delhi Violence Today Live News Updates: For three days starting Sunday, the national capital witnessed violence as groups of young men roamed parts of northeast Delhi with rods and sticks, setting ablaze homes and shops owned by Muslims. While the Delhi Police looked the other way, at least 17 people were killed and 250 injured. Most of the victims, including a Head Constable, died of bullet injuries.
It was only on Tuesday that 67 companies of police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in the area to bring it under control. According to the police, around 20 people have been detained for the violence. Shoot-at-sight orders have been issued.
At 12.30 am this morning, in the dead of the night, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the riot-hit area. This, hours after a sit-in protest against the citizenship law led by women under the Jafrabad metro station was cleared by officials.
Meanwhile, in an unprecedented midnight hearing, the Delhi High Court ordered immediate evacuation of the injured from Mustabafad’s Al-Hind Hospital after a group of doctors from various hospitals sought police protection for ambulances. The HC will continue the hearing post-lunch Wednesday.
The Supreme Court, too, is expected to hear Wednesday pleas seeking direction to the police to file FIRs in connection with the violence over the citizenship law.
Highlights
The death toll due to the Delhi violence has risen to 18. Sunil Kumar, MD, GTB Hospital confirmed the same to The Indian Express.
The Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS) is expected to meet before the weekly Union Cabinet meeting today. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who visited riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi at 12.30 am, is set to brief the Union Cabinet on the Delhi violence. Sources had told The Indian Express Doval had sought details of the dead and injured and the number of those arrested and detained.
Amid the violence that has rocked Delhi, a Union Territory, a key question being raised is whether or not the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi can take any action to bring law and order under control. The answer is not a straightforward one, with many factors coming into play. Click here for our explainer.
Photos of the brutal assault on Mohammad Zubair were captured by a Reuters photographer and shared widely on Tuesday. Speaking to Express, Zubair says a packet of halwa and parathas for his children were on his mind when he stepped out of the house. “They beat me till they broke me... I can’t bear to look at my photograph, my legs shiver with pain.” Read his story here.
A GTB Hospital official tells The Indian Express four people were brought dead this morning, taking the toll due to the Delhi violence to 17. At least 250 people have been injured as well.
"Hindu ho? Bach gaye... Ek aur bheed aa rahi hai aapke liye. Jaldi karo. Wo log chodenge nahi (You are a Hindu? You've been saved... One more mob is coming for you. They won't leave you)..." Express journalist Shivnarayan Rajpurohit was confronted by a mob that assaulted him, snatched his phone and smashed his spectacles. Read his first-hand account.
Hearing a petition filed a forum, consisting doctors of government and private hospitals, the Delhi High Court ordered immediate evacuation of the injured from Mustabafad’s Al Hind Hospital. The bench, comprising Justices S Muralidhar and A J Bhambhani, issued the order during an unprecedented midnight hearing at a judge's residence. The petitioners had sought safe passage of ambulances in the affected areas.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited riot-hit northeast Delhi at 12.30 am Wednesday. He first headed to the office of DCP (Northeast) in Seelampur, Ved Prakash Surya, accompanied by Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik. Sources said he sought details of the dead and injured and the number of those arrested and detained.
At hospitals in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, grief knew no religion. Families of those dead and injuried blamed BJP leader Kapil Mishra for instigating violence in the area and many demanded severe punishment. “If this is not stopped, people will keep losing their children. He should be arrested immediately,” said Hair Singh Solanki, who lost his eldest son Rahul who had left home to buy some groceries, was on his way back when a bullet hit him on the neck.
The Delhi violence escalated on Tuesday as the toll mounted to 13, with at least 250 injured. A head constable and 12 civilians were among the dead. Reporters from The Indian Express witnessed several incidents where mobs, weilding sticks and rods, roamed the streets of northeast Delhi as the police stood right next to them.