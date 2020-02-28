Delhi violence LIVE updates: Two SIT teams formed to probe clashes, toll 38

Follow Us:
Friday, February 28, 2020
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 28, 2020 9:11:19 am
At least 7,000 paramilitary personnel have been deployed to maintain calm, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Thursday.

Delhi violence LIVE updates: Two special investigation teams (SIT) of the Crime Branch have been formed to investigate the cases of arson and violence in northeast Delhi since Sunday evening that has left 38 dead and over 200 injured so far. Till now, 48 FIRs have been filed and more than 500 people have been detained or arrested even as 7,000 paramilitary personnel have been deployed to maintain calm, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Thursday.

At least 82 people sustained gunshot wounds during the violence in the northeastern part of the national capital over the last three days, The Indian Express has learnt. Of them, 21 people succumbed to their injuries, including Head Constable Ratan Lal who was the first reported casualty on Monday evening. Apart from bullet wounds, the list of victims shows that one man died after he was set on fire, while others received injuries from acid attacks, stabbing, assault and teargas shells.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Thursday granted the Centre four weeks to file a counter-affidavit to the plea by activists Harsh Mander and Farah Naqvi seeking registration of FIRs against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Sahib Singh and Abhay Verma and others over their hate speeches.

    09:11 (IST)28 Feb 2020
    Delhi violence: MHA proposes withdrawal of prohibitory orders

    The MHA meeting also proposed to lift prohibitory orders under Section 144 for 10 hours on Friday given the improvement in the situation. “Police have detained/arrested 514 suspects for questioning so far. Further arrests would be effected in the course of investigation. Delhi Police has separately set up two SITs for investigating serious offences. Nearly 7,000 central paramilitary forces have been deployed in the affected areas of Northeast district since February 24,” it said.

    09:02 (IST)28 Feb 2020
    Delhi violence: Just 12 police stations affected, rest of Delhi peaceful, says MHA

    The Home Ministry said after the meeting that “only 12 police stations” had been affected and the rest of Delhi was peaceful. “Only 12 police stations out of the 203 in Delhi (about 4.2% of the geographical area) have been affected by these riots, while normalcy and communal harmony has prevailed elsewhere in the national capital,” it said.

    09:00 (IST)28 Feb 2020
    Delhi violence: Amit Shah holds review meet

    Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday took a review meeting of the prevailing situation in the capital and noted that there had been no major incident in the last 36 hours. The meeting was attended by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik and Special CP S N Srivastava. The Home Minister also made an appeal to citizens not to believe in rumours and said it was the responsibility of Delhi Police to protect people from all communities. “Shah appealed to citizens not to fall prey to the evil designs of miscreants and groups interested in precipitating communal tension… Delhi Police is mandated and obligated to provide security to all sections of society irrespective of caste and religion,” said an MHA statement.

    08:54 (IST)28 Feb 2020
    Two special investigation teams (SIT) of the Crime Branch have been formed to investigate the cases of arson and violence in northeast Delhi since Sunday evening that has left 38 dead and over 200 injured so far. Till now, 48 FIRs have been filed and more than 500 people have been detained or arrested even as 7,000 paramilitary personnel have been deployed to maintain calm, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Thursday.

    A charred vehicle in Northeast Delhi on Thursday.

    A day after police recovered a body from a drain in Jafrabad, three more bodies were recovered from another drain in Gokulpuri Thursday. To ensure no more bodies are left in the drains in the area, police are seeking help from local divers.

    Fresh instances of violence were also reported in Northeast Delhi late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, with one person reportedly being shot at. Police, however, said no major incident of violence has taken place over the last two days. According to residents, a mob that had mobilised in the lanes of Shiv Vihar around 2 am Thursday moved around sloganeering and wielding sticks. A motorcycle was set on fire in one of the lanes and smoke could be seen billowing from it till Thursday afternoon.

    On Thursday, Home Minister Amit Shah took a review meeting of the prevailing situation in the capital and noted that there had been no major incident in the last 36 hours. The meeting was attended by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik and Special CP S N Srivastava.

    The Home Minister also made an appeal to citizens not to believe in rumours and said it was the responsibility of Delhi Police to protect people from all communities. “Shah appealed to citizens not to fall prey to the evil designs of miscreants and groups interested in precipitating communal tension… Delhi Police is mandated and obligated to provide security to all sections of society irrespective of caste and religion,” said an MHA statement.

