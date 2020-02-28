Delhi violence LIVE updates: Two SIT teams formed to probe clashes, toll 38

Delhi violence LIVE updates: Two special investigation teams (SIT) of the Crime Branch have been formed to investigate the cases of arson and violence in northeast Delhi since Sunday evening that has left 38 dead and over 200 injured so far. Till now, 48 FIRs have been filed and more than 500 people have been detained or arrested even as 7,000 paramilitary personnel have been deployed to maintain calm, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Thursday.
At least 82 people sustained gunshot wounds during the violence in the northeastern part of the national capital over the last three days, The Indian Express has learnt. Of them, 21 people succumbed to their injuries, including Head Constable Ratan Lal who was the first reported casualty on Monday evening. Apart from bullet wounds, the list of victims shows that one man died after he was set on fire, while others received injuries from acid attacks, stabbing, assault and teargas shells.
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Thursday granted the Centre four weeks to file a counter-affidavit to the plea by activists Harsh Mander and Farah Naqvi seeking registration of FIRs against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Sahib Singh and Abhay Verma and others over their hate speeches.
Highlights
The MHA meeting also proposed to lift prohibitory orders under Section 144 for 10 hours on Friday given the improvement in the situation. “Police have detained/arrested 514 suspects for questioning so far. Further arrests would be effected in the course of investigation. Delhi Police has separately set up two SITs for investigating serious offences. Nearly 7,000 central paramilitary forces have been deployed in the affected areas of Northeast district since February 24,” it said.
The Home Ministry said after the meeting that “only 12 police stations” had been affected and the rest of Delhi was peaceful. “Only 12 police stations out of the 203 in Delhi (about 4.2% of the geographical area) have been affected by these riots, while normalcy and communal harmony has prevailed elsewhere in the national capital,” it said.
Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday took a review meeting of the prevailing situation in the capital and noted that there had been no major incident in the last 36 hours. The meeting was attended by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik and Special CP S N Srivastava. The Home Minister also made an appeal to citizens not to believe in rumours and said it was the responsibility of Delhi Police to protect people from all communities. “Shah appealed to citizens not to fall prey to the evil designs of miscreants and groups interested in precipitating communal tension… Delhi Police is mandated and obligated to provide security to all sections of society irrespective of caste and religion,” said an MHA statement.
Two special investigation teams (SIT) of the Crime Branch have been formed to investigate the cases of arson and violence in northeast Delhi since Sunday evening that has left 38 dead and over 200 injured so far. Till now, 48 FIRs have been filed and more than 500 people have been detained or arrested even as 7,000 paramilitary personnel have been deployed to maintain calm, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Thursday.