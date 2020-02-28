Delhi violence LIVE updates: Two SIT teams formed to probe clashes, toll 38

At least 7,000 paramilitary personnel have been deployed to maintain calm, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Thursday. (Express photo/Amit Mehra) At least 7,000 paramilitary personnel have been deployed to maintain calm, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Thursday. (Express photo/Amit Mehra)

Delhi violence LIVE updates: Two special investigation teams (SIT) of the Crime Branch have been formed to investigate the cases of arson and violence in northeast Delhi since Sunday evening that has left 38 dead and over 200 injured so far. Till now, 48 FIRs have been filed and more than 500 people have been detained or arrested even as 7,000 paramilitary personnel have been deployed to maintain calm, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Thursday.

At least 82 people sustained gunshot wounds during the violence in the northeastern part of the national capital over the last three days, The Indian Express has learnt. Of them, 21 people succumbed to their injuries, including Head Constable Ratan Lal who was the first reported casualty on Monday evening. Apart from bullet wounds, the list of victims shows that one man died after he was set on fire, while others received injuries from acid attacks, stabbing, assault and teargas shells.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Thursday granted the Centre four weeks to file a counter-affidavit to the plea by activists Harsh Mander and Farah Naqvi seeking registration of FIRs against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Sahib Singh and Abhay Verma and others over their hate speeches.