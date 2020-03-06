Delhi violence: Govt raises relief amount for damage to homes

The government also approved a proposal for providing compensation for schools damaged during the riots. (Express File Photo) The government also approved a proposal for providing compensation for schools damaged during the riots. (Express File Photo)

The Delhi government Thursday enhanced the compensation for damages to residential properties during the riots in Northeast Delhi.

Under the new guidelines, each floor of a multi-storey building will be treated as a residential unit for the purpose of providing compensation.

“Earlier, a compensation of Rs 5 lakh was being provided in case of total damage — Rs 4 lakh to the owner(s) and Rs 1 lakh to the tenant(s). However, during disbursal of compensation on ground, it was found that there were multiple owners and multiple tenants living in the same building itself. Therefore, the government has now decided to treat each floor as a different residential unit. As per the decision, for total damage to a residential property, a compensation of Rs 4 lakh will be provided to the owner of each floor and Rs 1 lakh for loss of household items to be divided among occupants/tenants of that floor,” the statement said.

The government also approved a proposal for providing compensation for schools damaged during the riots. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be extended to schools with enrollment of up to 1,000 students, and Rs 10 lakh for schools with enrollment of over 1,000 students.

“It has been decided that a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for cases of complete theft/looting/vandalism of residential units, and Rs 50,000 for partial looting and theft shall be provided. It was also decided to include ‘looting/theft’ in the category of damage to uninsured commercial properties,” it added.

