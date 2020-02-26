Delhi violence: Gambhir calls for action against those provoking people

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir

East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir Tuesday condemned the violence over the amended citizenship law and demanded strict action against anyone, including his party colleague Kapil Mishra, if they gave provocative speeches. “Whoever, no matter which party he belongs to, whether he is Kapil Mishra or anyone else, who give speeches to provoke people, action should be taken against them,” Gambhir told reporters after visiting police officers injured in clashes in Northeast Delhi and admitted at a Patparganj hospital.

Mishra, who had contested the recent Assembly polls on a BJP ticket, had led a gathering in support of CAA at Maujpur Chowk in Jafrabad area on Sunday. Soon after he left, violence had erupted between pro- and anti-CAA groups.

Gambhir said: “If peaceful people can treat men in uniform like this, how will they treat ordinary people? What kind of protest is this?”. He also asked anti-CAA protesters to talk to the government which was ready to hear their grievances.

“It is not a matter of any political party, it’s an issue related to the people of Delhi who want to live peacefully. Strict action should be taken against anybody, whether he is Kapil Mishra or anybody else who gives such speeches. Whatever action is taken, I will support that,” he said.

On Gambhir’s statement, Mishra said: “I don’t have to say anything on his statement.” In a tweet, he said: “(AIMIM president) Owaisi is abusing me… I am being threatened with murder… my crime is that I dared to speak the truth by looking into the eye of terror. People sympathising with terrorists are hating me.”

