Delhi violence: Death toll touches 46, here is the full list of deceased

Relatives wait for bodies of victims outside the GTB Hospital mortuary in Delhi on Thursday. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha) Relatives wait for bodies of victims outside the GTB Hospital mortuary in Delhi on Thursday. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha)

The death toll due to the violence in northeast Delhi last week touched 46 on Monday, with four more fresh deaths reported from the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. Till now, 38 deaths have been reported from GTB Hospital, three from Lok Nayak Hospital, one from Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, four from RML.

Delhi remained on edge Sunday as rallies during the day and rumours in the evening led to several panicked calls to the police over fears of violence in parts of the city. Police said that no violent incidents had taken place and that they were patrolling various areas.

Here is the full list of people killed in Delhi violence:

Mubarak Ali, (35) Alok Tiwari, (24) Mohd Irfan, (32) Rahul Thakur, (23) Suleiman, (22) Ankit Sharma, (25) Mohd Shahbaan, (22) Sanjeet Thakur, (32) Ratan Lal, (42) Akbari, (85) Anwar, (58) Dinesh Kumar, (35) Aamir (30) Hashim (17) Musharraf, (35) Vinod Kumar, (50) Vir Bhan, (48) Zakhir, (26) Ishtiyak Khan, (24) Deepak Kumar, (34) Ashfaq Hussain, (22) Parvez Alam, (50) Mehtab, (21) Mohd Furkan, (32) Rahul Solanki, (26) Mudassir Khan, (35) Shahid Alvi, (24) Amaan, (17) Mahroof Ali, (30) Mohd Yusuf, (52) Mubarak Husen, (28) Dilbur Negi, (20) Monis, (21) Babbu Salmani, (33) Ayyub, (60) Faizan, (24) Salim Qassar (51) Prem Singh Ram Sugarak (48) Nitin Kumar (15) Mohsin Ali (24) Four bodies found on Monday, yet to be identified

